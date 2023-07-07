Gregg Wallace, 58, enjoys rare date night with glam wife Anne-Marie, 36

Gregg Wallace enjoyed a glamorous date night with his fourth wife Anne-Marie Sterpini (also known as Anna) on Thursday, with the couple heading to The Wizard of Oz musical press night at The London Palladium.

Joining the likes of Fleur East and Kelly Holmes, the MasterChef host, 58, and the caterer, 36, looked effortlessly chic in their coordinating monochrome outfits, broken up only by Anna's red blazer.

© Getty Gregg Wallace and his wife enjoyed a date night to The Wizard of OZ at The London Palladium

Underneath, Anna wore what appears to be a cream jumpsuit with a black floral print, complete with a flattering V-neck and wide-leg trousers.

Black heels and a matching bag kept her look muted, while she opted for a natural beauty look. Her dark brunette bob was preened into a sleek straight style and she simply added lashings of mascara and lipgloss to emphasise her features.

Gregg was all smiles as he posed for photos with his wife, wearing a dark grey suit dressed down with a white T-shirt that highlighted his weight loss.

How did Gregg Wallace meet Anna?

© Rex Gregg and Anna bonded over their love of food

Gregg and Anna have been married for six years after meeting in 2013 and bonding over their love of food, despite their 22-year age gap. Their introduction was initiated by the caterer, who sent the TV star a message on social media to ask if rhubarb went with duck after seeing him try the recipe.

© Getty The couple got married in 2016

"I just looked at Anna's photo and thought, 'Wow, she's pretty,'" Gregg admitted during an interview with HELLO! magazine.

When did Gregg Wallace marry Anna?

Romance blossomed after their met for dinner in London, and the happy couple got engaged just one year later in December 2014. They exchanged vows at Hever Castle in Kent in August 2016.

Discussing his fourth marriage, Gregg added: "I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna."

The caterer and the MasterChef star share a son called Sid

Gregg and Anna welcomed their son, Sid Massimo Wallace, in May 2019 but the family have an unconventional home set-up. They live in a £1 million house in Kent along with their pet dogs and Anna's parents Rina and Massim.

WATCH: Gregg Wallace confirms son Sid has autism - and shares his advice for other parents

Who are Gregg Wallace's three ex-wives?

Gregg was married three times before meeting Anna. His first marriage to Christine lasted just six weeks before the then-24-year-old greengrocer called time on their relationship.

In 1999, he exchanged vows with pastry chef Denise, with whom he shares two children Tom and Libby. However, they reportedly ended their five-year marriage due to Gregg's infidelity.

Gregg found love again with his third wife Heidi in 2010, but they split after 15 months.

