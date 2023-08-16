Exclusive: Kym Marsh's lookalike daughter Emilie inspired by famous mum's wedding dress

Kym Marsh's daughter Emilie Cunliffe wore a very sentimental outfit for her wedding with Michael Hoszowskyj on 4 August.

The actress, 25, went wedding dress shopping with her famous mother in the lead-up to her big day, which took place at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire, but the inspiration for her dream gown may have come from much closer to home.

WATCH: Kym Marsh’s daughter Emilie Cunliffe marries fiancé Michael Hoszowskyj in stunning style. Video: YSD Media.

Accentuating her stunning figure, Emilie's gown featured a fitted silhouette with delicate spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a champagne underlay covered with white lace and a fishtail skirt. The dress bore similarities to Kym's previous wedding gown.

"We know an amazing seamstress called Sonya who works at Puure Bride, so I went in to see what they could do with my mum’s old wedding dress, because I had fallen in love with it," Emilie told HELLO!.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY Emilie's lace wedding dress bore similarities to her mother Kym Marsh's

"We walked into the shop and my mum was like: 'Are you sure you want to wear mine? Look at all these amazing dresses.' So I tried a few styles and when I put this one on, I knew it was The One. I felt amazing on the day," she added.

"It was so special to have my mum with me. She cried her eyes out the first time she saw me in my dress," continued the-25-year-old, who shared her wedding album exclusively with us.

© BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY The wedding was held at the beautiful country estate of Merrydale Manor in Cheshire

Kym also opened up about the mother-daughter bonding moment, adding: "Seeing her in her dress, veil, hair and make-up was the most incredible thing. She's the most beautiful girl I've ever seen."

Meanwhile, Kym was a very glamorous mother-of-the-bride in a coral pink dress with waist cut-outs and a floor-length skirt.

Emilie's stepdaughter Polly, seven, looked adorable in her pink tulle flower girl outfit, while her son Teddy, four, twinned with his father in a white jacket and black bow tie, alongside his fun ring bearer lanyard ID and briefcase.

The Morning Live presenter previously wore a strapless lace wedding dress

Doting father Michael joked the kids "stole the show as usual," adding: "They're our world, so we wouldn’t have it any other way."

Emilie and Michael got engaged on her 24th birthday weekend in November 2021, and Kym gushed about her future son-in-law as she announced the happy news to fans.

© Getty Kym got tearful after seeing her daughter's dress for the first time

"On Saturday my beautiful daughter @emilieecunliffe.x got engaged!! @mikeyhoz totally surprised her on her birthday weekend. Needless to say she said yes!!! I am beyond thrilled! They are so wonderful together, have a beautiful little family of their own already and are fantastic parents to Teddy and Polly!!

"@mikeyhoz is a kind and generous man, he really has a heart of gold and always does his very best for his family. He loves my daughter with all his heart and I know he will be a fantastic husband to my girl. Very proud to be his mother in law to be!!!

"@emilieecunliffe.x he's also struck gold with you! You are an absolute diamond. Beautiful, loving, loyal and kind and one of the best mummies I know!! I couldn't be more proud of you!!" wrote the Morning Live presenter.

BRIDGWOOD WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY, Instagram is @steve_bridgwood

VIDEO: YSD Media

HAIR: Vincent Allenby Hair, Jamie Lynn & Ellie Harrison at Trevor Sorbie

MAKE-UP: Sally Rowe, Sally Rowe Lashes, Armand Beasley and Lois Pickup

GROOM, FATHER OF THE BRIDE AND GROOMSMEN'S SUITS: Whitfield and Ward

BRIDE AND BRIDESMAIDS’ DRESSES: Puure Bride

CATERING: Barretts Event Catering

LIGHTING: Luminate

WEDDING CHILDCARE: NannyTap

WEDDING CAKE: Red Butterfly Bakery

ICE CREAM: Baci di Gelato

FLOWERS: Extra Fleur Event Styling

