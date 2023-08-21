Love Island USA's Sarah Hyland shows off back tattoo in corset wedding dress

Sarah Hyland celebrated one year of marriage with Wells Adams by reminiscing about their special day, which took place on 20 August 2022 at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

In the latest photo shared to Instagram, the Love Island USA host showed off the back of her wedding dress as she hugged her new husband following their ceremony at the organic vineyard and winery set on a 52-acre estate.

Looking over her shoulder, Sarah grinned for the camera in an off-the-shoulder bridal gown with delicate tulle straps, a full train with a thigh-split and a button-down back. With her brunette hair styled into curls and secured in a low bun, the bride revealed her back tattoo which appears to be a delicate arrow trailing down her spine.

Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise star Wells wore a sleek suit as he pulled a funny face with his tongue out as he held his wedding ring up against the backdrop of rows of vines.

"One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You’re my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I’m with you. Marriage is [the] most fun I’ve ever had because I get to be married to you," Sarah captioned the throwback photo.

Wells quickly responded in the comments section: "How did you beat me to this?!? It’s 4am in Fiji!!!!! But I love you more. So there’s that."

He later added his own carousel of photos, including one of Sarah pulling a face at the altar and another of the couple making a grand entrance at their wedding breakfast. He sweetly penned the message: "Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say."

A third photo shared by Wells revealed the front of Sarah's wedding dress, which featured a sweetheart neckline and a hook and eye corset.

The Modern Family actress later changed into a second bridal outfit for the evening reception. Posing against the backdrop of the Santa Ynez Mountains as the sun set, Sarah emphasised her figure with a mermaid gown with a fitted silhouette and sheer long sleeves.

She kept her hair in a bun and wore minimal accessories, simply adding diamond earrings and her engagement ring.

Sarah and Wells started dating in 2017

Sarah and Wells began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, but they were forced to delay their wedding a number of times during the pandemic.

Shortly before her big day, she opened up about whether marriage will change their relationship dynamics. "I don't think a lot is going to change. We are practical," Sarah told People.

The Love Island USA host and The Bachelor in Paradise star got married in August 2022

"We own a house together. We have our dogs together, and we've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now."

