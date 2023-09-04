Lily Collins rocks backless bridal gown – but nobody spotted her unconventional shoes

A lace wedding dress, a flowing veil and a colourful bouquet of flowers are just some of the features that made up Lily Collins' fairytale forest wedding with Charlie McDowell – but did you spot her unconventional shoes?

The Emily in Paris star shocked fans after sharing new photos of her rural wedding to mark her second anniversary. Two of them showed the newlyweds strolling through the trees arm in arm after Lily had removed her lace cape and hood to reveal her intricate bridal hairstyle, which included an elegant low chignon finished with plaits.

Lily wore a backless gown designed by Ralph Lauren with a form-fitting design and long lace sleeves, but she swerved traditional heels or bridal pumps for countryside-appropriate footwear. Brown walking boots with chunky grey socks ensured she remained comfortable and dirt-free – how clever!

"Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday. And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love.

"You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human. Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other. Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves. I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day. With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure," Lily gushed in the Instagram caption.

© Getty Lily and Charlie got married at Dunton Hot Springs

While a handful of her followers complimented her beautiful dress, they did not spot her rogue shoes. "Your wedding dress was so beautiful," wrote one, and another added: "2 years later I’m still obsessed with your dress."

Lily and film director Charlie got engaged in September 2020, with the actress posting a photo of them kissing against the most incredible mountainous backdrop alongside the message: "I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together."

© Instagram Lily and Charlie got engaged in 2020

One year later, they got married at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th-century ghost town that has been turned into a luxury resort outside of Telluride, Colorado.

She announced the happy news by sharing three images by Cedar & Pine’s photographers Nate and Megan Kantor on Instagram. Lily wrote: "I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond."

