Robin Roberts celebrates double dose of joy while absent from GMA as wedding nears

Robin and Amber are set to tie the knot after nearly two decades together with their GMA family

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are gearing up for the sprint of their lives this week as they prepare for their magical upcoming wedding after 18 years together.

However, what makes the week so magical is the fact that it gives them an opportunity to bask in double the celebration, with September 5 also marking Amber's birthday.

The wellness entrepreneur and the Good Morning America anchor's longtime partner will turn 49 just days ahead of her big wedding, and it seemed like no one felt the joy more than their rescue dog, Lil Man Lukas.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts And Amber Laign play the Nearly-Newlyweds Game on GMA

Their adorable pooch has a dedicated Instagram account (boasting 18,000 plus followers) and it featured a new photo of an attentive Lukas soaking up some sun while his moms lounged behind him.

The caption read: "It's a big week for my mommy. Tomorrow is her birthday and she just told me that at the end of the week I won't be the only one she's giving her heart to. I can handle it cuz I'm a big boy now!" and included the hashtag "HereComeTheBrides." Fans inundated the post with early birthday wishes and heart emojis galore.

The brides-to-be are spending some time away from their various professional commitments to devote to wedding prep, with Robin, 62, declaring last Wednesday, August 30, on GMA that it would be her last day on the show before returning as a "married woman."

© Instagram Robin and Amber's dog Lil Man Lukas in a new photo ahead of Amber's birthday and his moms' wedding

There's another reason why September is a big month for Robin and Amber, as it was the very same month that they met for the first time, all the way back in 2005, when they were set up by a mutual friend.

RELATED: David Muir, Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco and more stars' photos with their adorable dogs you can't miss

While they kept their relationship on the down low at first, in 2013, Robin came out as a lesbian with a Facebook post after her life-saving bone marrow transplant, simultaneously revealing her romance with Amber.

© Instagram/GMA The couple are set to tie the knot at the end of the week

In a story from People about her decision to come out, Robin wrote: "I am so encouraged today by so many LGBTQ+ people who are visible in my industry. Somewhat ironically, when I came out, it was my industry who kept reporting, 'Gay! She's gay! Oh!' Meanwhile the public was going like, 'Uh, duh! Really? That's your headline?'

MORE: Good Morning America co-hosts celebrate wedding news live on air – but it's not Robin Roberts!

"But I didn't come out necessarily for me. I did it because I love [my partner] Amber. I was just thanking everybody. I did it via a simple social media post where I thanked my doctors, my parents.

© Getty Images Ahead of the wedding, they'll be celebrating Amber's birthday together

"But then, was I not going to thank this woman who had been by me through this illness? But people got it. 'Oh, she's just grateful,' they said. 'It's just love.' They didn't make it anything more than me living my life.

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes she 'let loose' on bachelorette weekend as she's absent from GMA

"Now people ask me about Amber like they would if her name was Andy. Sometimes I have to pause and take that in."

© Getty Images Robin marked her last day on the show before her wedding on August 30

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.