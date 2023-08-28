Tess Daly rocks boho dress and cascading curls for festival date with Vernon Kay

After returning home from her UK staycation with her husband Vernon Kay and children Phoebe and Amber, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has wasted no time making more family memories.

The TV star, 54, attended The Big Feastival in the Cotswolds wearing a boho cream dress layered underneath an oversized denim jacket. She finished off her outfit with sunglasses and chunky necklaces, styling her long blonde hair in effortless curls that cascaded past her shoulders.

© Instagram Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked loved-up at The Big Feastival

"Festival vibes at @thebigfeastival @vernonkay," she captioned the carousel of photos, which showed Tess cosying up to Vernon, who donned a casual white hoodie and slicked back hair.

It appears as though Tess' daughter Phoebe was also at the festival, as she was pictured dancing in a white lace top and cargo trousers.

The family-of-four recently spent some time in Bournemouth, where they soaked up the sun on the beach and enjoyed water sports.

Mum-of-two Tess wrote on Instagram: "Making the most of the last weeks of the school holidays with some paddle boarding, rock pooling, and can't forget some fish and chips, with my girls, soon it'll be back to school (which I'm not ready for) and back to Strictly! Thanks @thenicibournemouth for the perfect home away from home."

Phoebe recently collected her A-level results and is preparing to leave the family home to start her new life at university.

Earlier this summer, Tess shared an emotional post to mark her eldest daughter's last day of school. "Well that’s a wrap and the school days are done, no more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental, we’re so proud of you Phoebe; here’s to the next chapter!" she wrote alongside three photos of her daughter taken throughout the years.

© Instagram Tess recently holidayed in Bournemouth

While the next few months will be difficult for Tess as she adjusts to a smaller household, she will be keeping busy hosting series 21 of Strictly alongside Claudia Winkleman. Fans of the BBC dancing competition are yet to hear details of the celebrity pairings, but they will no doubt be looking forward to catching sight of Tess and Claudia's weekly fashion, which usually feature sparkly sequins, luxurious velvet and power suits.

While she always looks glamorous, Tess admitted she looks for "shortcuts" when it comes to her beauty regime. "I get my highlights done every six weeks. I like shortcuts – you know, multitasking moisturisers. I don’t have eyelash extensions or gel nails, I treat myself to the odd facial and that’s about it," she told You Magazine.

