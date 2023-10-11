Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, weds girlfriend Firerose, 34: 'Our two souls united'

No achy-breaky hearts here! Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus has wed his fiancee, 34-year-old Firerose, sharing details of their gorgeous ceremony on Instagram.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," the 62-year-old captioned a post that featured three snaps of the newlyweds.

In one, Firerose had her eyes closed as Billy kissed her on the head; a second saw them wrapped in each other's arms gazing into the camera.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, “Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife” that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!" Billy added.

It is unclear which of his five children attended the ceremony; in August 2023 it emerged there was a rift between the famous siblings when Noah, 23, and Braison, 29, were both noticeably absent from their mother Tish's wedding to Dominic Purcell.

For Billy Ray and Firerose's special day, the Australian singer wore a white Laura Rudovic wedding gown with lace detailing across the chest and featured sheer lace sleeves. She carried a bouquet of autumnal flowers. Billy wore his long hair pulled into two loose ponytails, and rocked a black Versace suit with a loose open shirt.

© Jason Davis FIREROSE, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Travis Denning perform onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors

Firerose, a singer-songwriter, met Billy 14 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana, Billy's daughter's Disney TV show.

"I loved doing that show," Billy once recalled. "There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. [My late German Shepherd] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he'd take care of his business and we'd stretch and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star. She told me she'd had an audition and I said, ‘Well, I'm sure you got the job.'"

They stayed in touch and reunited in 2021, when they teamed up to collaborate together on music.

© Terry Wyatt Billy Ray and FIREROSE walk the red carpet in 2033

Billy proposed in September 2022 and that same month she shared the news on social media. "It was really just this moment where Billy looked at me and said 'Do you wanna marry me?' He didn't get down on one knee or anything," Firerose revealed to People magazine at the time.

"He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"

"We were spending every moment of every day together and really just enjoying each others' company and creating together and laughing," she added, sharing that their family unit is also made up of their pet dogs.

Billy split from Miley's mom, Trish Cyrus, in 2013 and they divorced in 2021.

They welcomed five children; Miley's older brother, Trace, is also a popular musician, formerly the lead singer of Metro Station, as is her 23-year-old sister Noah, whose early work has been critically acclaimed.

Billy and Trish also welcomed son Braison and daughter Brandi.

© Instagram Tish Cyrus' wedding with her children Brandi, Trace, and Miley

Trace most recently shared a heartfelt photograph from his mother Tish's wedding alongside sisters Miley and Brandi -- who appeared to be wearing bridesmaid dresses -- sharing a sweet dedication to his mom.

"I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that's really all we have. Yesterday is gone & tomorrow is never promised. It's been a long time since I've seen my mom so happy & that makes me genuinely happy. I love you,; he wrote.