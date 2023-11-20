Hugh Jackman leaves family home behind sporting bold yet familiar change to appearance

Hugh Jackman is ready to return to the role of a lifetime as he jets away from his family home in New York City, once shared with wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The actor, 55, has officially landed in London to resume filming for Deadpool 3, in which he will reprise his iconic turn as Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds' titular Marvel anti-hero.

In honor of his return, Hugh teased fans with a selfie from his new United Kingdom home, opposite Buckingham Palace funnily enough, while sporting the familiar sideburns that stretch all the way down to his chin.

© Instagram Hugh showcased his new sideburns after arriving in London to film Deadpool 3

"Sporting the chops can only mean one thing," he teased in the caption of his Instagram post, and fans immediately caught on and couldn't have been more ecstatic.

"YES!!!!! Hugh needs to live forever because no one can ever fill his shoes at Wolverine," one enthusiastically commented, with another saying: "Means everyone's gonna lose their goddamn minds over it," and a third added: "Wolverine is back and we LOVE you for it!!!!"

It already looks like Hugh is getting back into superhero shape too, sharing a recent clip of himself mid-deadlift and flashing the incredible Marvel guns. See it below...

Hugh Jackman gets back into Wolverine shape for Deadpool 3

"Unreal. Could cgi himself into a beast but taking the long road. Love it," a fan replied, with another also saying: "Be gentle with those weights they are scared," and a third quipping: "Now I'm definitely wearing my Wolverine t-shirt to the gym!"

In a recent interview with The Vancouver Sun after receiving the Order of British Columbia, Ryan talked about having "fought like hell" to originally convince Marvel and Disney to film the movie in his hometown of Vancouver.

MORE: Hugh Jackman fans praise lifestyle change following shock split from Deborra-Lee Furness

However, he added: "They have their infrastructure, and you just have to sort of fall in line. To a certain degree I understand that, but I miss home."

© 20th Century Fox/Marvel Entertainment/Dune Entertainment/Bad Hat Harry/Marv Films/Kobal/Shutterstock The actor is returning to the franchise once again to reprise his beloved role

After the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes came to an end, production on the sequel immediately ratcheted back up, with Hugh teasing his return to work with another set of photos earlier.

He shared a pair of snaps on his Instagram sporting black crocs with socks which bore a few tiny and adorable Wolverine Jibbitz, and he wrote alongside them: "Gonna need these beauties!"

MORE: Hugh Jackman spotted leaving dinner party with mystery woman following split from Deborra-Lee Furness

The crocs, of course, proved divisive. Some fans were loving the shoe and the accessories, leaving comments like: "YES I NEED THAT TINY WOLVERINE TO BE ON MY CROCS," and: "Absolutely yes and I would like a pair for Christmas too."

© Instagram A first glimpse of their characters was shared earlier this year

Others were a bit less receptive, offering takes such as: "WHAT ARE THOSE?!!!!!" and: "Nope. Not even on you," as well as: "Nope. I love you Hugh but… nope. I draw the line at crocs. Or do I claw the line? I claw the line at crocs."

MORE: The two people supporting Hugh Jackman through his divorce as star celebrates 55th birthday

Regardless, both A-list stars are back to work on the highly-anticipated third installment in the Deadpool series, which also sees the return of Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and (potentially) Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

© Getty Images Ryan has returned to London as well to resume filming on the upcoming sequel

Deadpool 3 is slated for release on July 26, 2024, aka exactly 11 years after the release of The Wolverine.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.