Dave Myers' widow Lili on grieving 'larger than life' husband following 13-year marriage

Dave Myers' wife Lili has broken her silence following the death of the Hairy Bikers star aged 66.

The TV chef's co-star and close friend Si King confirmed he had passed away in February 2024, two years after he announced he was receiving treatment for cancer. While tributes came pouring in from Dave's adoring fans, his widow had privately been grieving his death.

On Thursday, Lili took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her "exceptional" husband, describing him as a "larger than life character" and a "wonderful stepdad."

Alongside a photo of the couple cuddling up in front of the sunset, the tribute read: "I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed.

"I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.

"It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!

"My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes.

"An amazing storyteller! And through his stories and TV appearances he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest. An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower. I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special. My wonderful Dave - Lili Myers."

This comes after Si revealed Dave "passed away peacefully at home" with his family around him. Si touched on Dave's happy marriage with Lili in his tribute to his friend.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own," he wrote.

Dave, who reportedly lost his former fiancée to stomach cancer in 1998, met Lili in Romania in 2005 while he was filming the Hairy Bikers and she was showing him around a hotel. The TV star admitted to The Mirror it was lust at first sight.

They got married in Barrow, Cumbria, in 2011, in a large "off the cuff" wedding – but Dave joked he never even proposed! "I didn’t propose – she’s still waiting!" he told Good to Know. "There was all this kerfuffle about papers so we talked about it and decided we should get married to secure the relationship.

"We were dead sure it was right and her mum and dad were coming over so we did it. We did end up having 400 people there. It was an epic. It was off the cuff, it just grew."

