Ginger Zee slips into figure-skimming wedding guest dress for family nuptials

Ginger Zee is no stranger to dressing up thanks to her role as a meteorologist on Good Morning America, but she took her wardrobe to the next level as she attended a family wedding this week.

Posing for a photo alongside her husband Ben Aaron, Ginger looked striking in a midnight blue one-shouldered dress with the material gathering at the top of one long sleeve in an oversized bow. A gold necklace and drop earrings that trailed to her collarbone added the finishing touches, while her brunette hair was parted to one side and swept into loose waves over her shoulder.

© Instagram The GMA star attended a family wedding with her husband

Perfectly coordinating their outfits, Ben matched his wife in a blue pinstripe suit with an open-collared shirt layered underneath.

"Loved celebrating a family wedding this past weekend. The boys enjoyed it and I got a chance to dance with my love @benaarontv," she captioned the photo.

The fitted silhouette of Ginger's latest dress highlighted her toned figure, which she achieves through her love of exercise. The TV star has previously opened up about the importance of exercise for both her physical and mental health, having struggled with an eating disorder and depression in the past.

She has been pictured doing weights and using the Peloton bike, but she has previously revealed her fitness routine is not limited to that alone.

Unlike many people, who choose to exercise before work, Ginger leaves her work out to after she's returned home from GMA – unsurprising considering her alarm goes off at 4 am!

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

"Often we'll have meetings, shoots, and if I don't have those and I'm even able to go home and have lunch with one of the kids, I'll do that, but I also love to work out.

"Whether it's weights, bike, cycle, [running], these are my options because then I have to go to 'World News.' That's my time to do a little self-care because if I don't take care of me, I'm not gonna be able to wake up at 4am tomorrow," she told ABC News.

© Instagram The GMA star also wore a one-shouldered blue dress to Robin Roberts' wedding

Fans may have spotted that Ben's latest pinstripe suit is the same one he wore to Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding in September 2023. Following the ceremony in the happy couple's backyard in Connecticut, Ben and Ginger posed for a photo, showing off their chic wedding guest attire.

Ginger once again opted for a deep blue one-shouldered frock, but this one was a silky mini dress with one spaghetti strap and a belted waist.

Meanwhile, Ginger and Ben are approaching their tenth wedding anniversary. The pair met through a mutual friend and got married in a beachside ceremony in her native Michigan.

© Instagram The couple share sons Adrian and Miles

Sharing a candid insight into their on-off relationship before their wedding, she told Localish: "I wanted to be in the right place so I wouldn't hurt you, so I couldn't make a mistake. From that point when I was ready, then I think it was only seven, eight months and we were engaged."

The couple have since welcomed two sons, Adrian and Miles.

LOOK: Brittany Mahomes stuns in cut-out Versace bridal gown in unseen wedding photos