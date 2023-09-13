Millie Bobby Brown dances in bikini in new home video with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star gave an insight into her and Jake's relationship

Millie Bobby Brown has been super busy recently, launching her first fragrance, Wildly Me, as well as promoting her debut novel, Nineteen Steps.

Having been famous for such a long time, and having such a long list of achievements, it's easy to sometimes forget the Stranger Things actress is just 19 years old, but she reminded fans she's still young on Instagram, posting a sweet home video, starring her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

The clip, which was posted to celebrate the launch of her fragrance, shows Millie and Jake cuddling up on the sofa, with Jake's head resting on Millie, with her tenderly stroking his head. Another shot shows Millie dancing happily in a red, white and blue bikini, displaying her impressively toned abs. Watch the whole video below.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown dances in home video

While Millie frequently shares photos of herself and Jake on social media, she told British TV host Lorraine Kelly that they both value their privacy.

Lorraine praised the nineteen-year-old, saying: "You've proved you can be incredibly famous and still have a private life," with Millie agreeing: "It’s really important, it's something my parents value, and my family value and my fiancé values."

LOOK: Millie Bobby Brown looks almost unrecognisable with new hair extensions

Testament to her desire to keep her relationship private, when Lorraine suggested that Millie's future father-in-law, Bon Jovi, would sing at their wedding, she laughed off the idea but did give an insight into how her wedding planning journey is going.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Millie Bobby Brown has been super busy lately

"It's all very very exciting," she smiled, before explaining how her fiancé understands her life, saying: "There's a lot of insight there."

Of her decision to keep her wedding planning private, Millie told Women's Wear Daily: "There are only so many moments in life that you get only once.

"And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me," she added. "So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

Echoing her sentiment from Lorraine, Millie added: "I can say that the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Millie Bobby Brown's fans are keen for update on her wedding

Millie was happy to share her engagement news with fans when her partner proposed in May, sharing an announcement photo, referencing Taylor Swift in the caption, with lyrics from her hit, Lover.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Millie wrote, adding a white heart emoji.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub