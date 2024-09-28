Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Oliver Hudson's son Wilder, 17, reveals close bond with grandmother Goldie Hawn in rare red carpet appearance
Actors Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California© Todd Williamson

Oliver is dad to three children with wife Erinn Bartlett

Rebecca Lewis
2 minutes ago
It was a family affair for Goldie Hawn on September 27 as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of the MindUp Gala, and son Oliver Hudson brought along his eldest son Wilder and daughter Rio for the special occasion.

Erinn, Rio, Oliver, Wilder, and Goldie Hawn attend the 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

It was a rare red carpet appearance for Wilder who last joined his dad in front of the cameras in 2018.

Now 17, Wilder is almost as tall as his dad, and revealed how close he is to his family as he wrapped an arm tightly around his grandmother, Goldie.

Erinn Bartlett, Oliver Hudson, Rio Hudson, and Wilder Hudson at The Goldie Hawn Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of MindUP Gala© Variety

Wilder wore a black shirt and low-slung pants paired with sneakers, a wine-red blazer and two necklaces. 

Oliver kept it classic in a white shirt and black pants, while his wife Erinn wore a gorgeous tiered lilac dress with a white blazer slung over her shoulders.

Oliver Hudson and Rio Hudson at The Goldie Hawn Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of MindUP Gala © Variety

Rio, 11 wore a sweet black strapless mini dress with ruffles, and was pictured giving her dad a big hug for the cameras.

Oliver Hudson, Wilder Hudson, and Rio Hudson at The Goldie Hawn Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of MindUP Gala © Variety

Oliver and Erinn's middle child, 14-year-old Bodhi, was not in attendance.

Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend the 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Oliver also posed for pictures with his mom and step-father Kurt Russell.

Melanie Griffith, Goldie Hawn and Demi Moore attend the 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala © Amy Sussman

The 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala was held at Ron Burkle’s Greenacres, and guests included Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith, who both posed for pictures with  Goldie, and Rachel Zoe and Fergie.

Bodhi, Rio and Wilder with their dad Oliver Hudson

Earlier in September fans got a glimpse of how Oliver''s kids were growing up quickly, when sister Kate shared a sweet snap from a family trip to Nobu, Malibu for Oliver's 48th birthday.

In the picture Oliver was smiling ear-to-ear posing with his kids, sons Wilder, Bodhi, and daughter Rio, with the boys all looking casual in tees and pants.

"Pictured here… my bro on his birthday with his beautiful children," Kate first wrote in her caption, adding: "Oliver in his element being the best father."

Kate also included a photo of her alongside the siblings' mom Goldie Hawn, one of Oliver sitting with Rio on his lap as they look towards the water, plus a video of Oliver getting sung happy birthday.

