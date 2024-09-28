Oliver Hudson's son Wilder, 17, reveals close bond with grandmother Goldie Hawn in rare red carpet appearance

It was a family affair for Goldie Hawn on September 27 as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of the MindUp Gala, and son Oliver Hudson brought along his eldest son Wilder and daughter Rio for the special occasion.
It was a rare red carpet appearance for Wilder who last joined his dad in front of the cameras in 2018.
Now 17, Wilder is almost as tall as his dad, and revealed how close he is to his family as he wrapped an arm tightly around his grandmother, Goldie.
Wilder wore a black shirt and low-slung pants paired with sneakers, a wine-red blazer and two necklaces.
Oliver kept it classic in a white shirt and black pants, while his wife Erinn wore a gorgeous tiered lilac dress with a white blazer slung over her shoulders.
Rio, 11 wore a sweet black strapless mini dress with ruffles, and was pictured giving her dad a big hug for the cameras.
Oliver and Erinn's middle child, 14-year-old Bodhi, was not in attendance.
Oliver also posed for pictures with his mom and step-father Kurt Russell.
The 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala was held at Ron Burkle’s Greenacres, and guests included Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith, who both posed for pictures with Goldie, and Rachel Zoe and Fergie.
Earlier in September fans got a glimpse of how Oliver''s kids were growing up quickly, when sister Kate shared a sweet snap from a family trip to Nobu, Malibu for Oliver's 48th birthday.
In the picture Oliver was smiling ear-to-ear posing with his kids, sons Wilder, Bodhi, and daughter Rio, with the boys all looking casual in tees and pants.
"Pictured here… my bro on his birthday with his beautiful children," Kate first wrote in her caption, adding: "Oliver in his element being the best father."
Kate also included a photo of her alongside the siblings' mom Goldie Hawn, one of Oliver sitting with Rio on his lap as they look towards the water, plus a video of Oliver getting sung happy birthday.