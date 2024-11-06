Victoria Beckham's big change in 'discreet' marriage to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham's relationship ups and downs with David Beckham have played out in the public eye from the beginning, but the couple also struggled with "sink or swim" moments behind closed doors.

The former Spice Girls star opened up about her private life with her husband and their four kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper in a new interview. Victoria explained that the footballer's backlash following the 1998 World Cup was not only one of the hardest points of David's career but also tested their union.

© Getty Victoria recalled a "sink or swim" moment for the couple in their early relationship

The incident involved David being sent off after kicking Diego Simeone, and England losing the game in a penalty shootout. Shouldering the blame for the loss, David previously described himself as "clinically depressed" during the aftermath.

Recalling how they supported one another throughout the public backlash – which took place the year before they got married – Victoria told Harper's Bazaar: "I mean, when it happened, David was the same age that Romeo is now.

"That’s a lot for a 22-year-old. When you’re in it, there’s that sink-or-swim feeling, and you just get on with it. And we had each other, and the rest is history.

© Gareth Cattermole The couple share four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

"But the thought of my Romeo having to go through it… I don’t know how he would handle that. I don’t know how anyone would handle that. But we didn’t have a choice."

She added that her priorities have changed over time, from embracing the height of their fame to preferring "discreet" time with their family.

"You have to go through those times to make you, ultimately, who you are. We’ve kind of figured out how to be quite discreet, which is just how we want to conduct our lives right now," said the fashion designer.

"I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street – and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more."

Victoria and David's love story

© Getty Images David was playing for Manchester United when the couple met in 1998

The couple's love story began in 1997 when Posh Spice attended a soccer match where David was playing for Manchester United.

They got engaged following a one-year relationship and welcomed their eldest son Brooklyn in March 1999, four months before they got married in July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin.

In their four-part Netflix docuseries Beckham, Victoria revealed the most difficult point in their marriage was when they moved to Spain for David's Real Madrid job, during which time David was accused of infidelity.

© Shaun Botterill The former Spice Girl star admitted David's time playing for Real Madrid was the hardest point in their marriage

"It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us," she said, adding: "We were against each other if I’m being completely honest."

She said their previous connection temporarily faltered during their Spain stint. "When we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

