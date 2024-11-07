Exclusive: Prince Harry's cousin Maddison May Brudenell's unconventional green second wedding dress

For as long as we can remember, brides have worn white on their wedding day thanks to a tradition started by Queen Victoria in 1840, but there are a few exceptions to the rule.

Princes William and Harry's third cousin Maddison May Brudenell was among the rebellious brides - such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Charlene - to choose an unconventional colour on her wedding day with Bret Kapetanov on 26 October.

© Sven Arnstein Lady Pamela Hicks' granddaughter rocked a luxurious green second wedding dress from Forever New

In exclusive photos shared with HELLO! Magazine, Queen Elizabeth II's lady-in-waiting Lady Pamela Hicks' granddaughter looked radiant in a teal second wedding dress by Forever New.

Following her ceremony at a 15th-century village church, St Mary the Virgin, which saw Maddison wear a traditional bridal white gown, she changed into a deep green-blue dress featuring a pleated skirt, off-the-shoulder straps, a ruched bodice and a luxurious velvet material perfect for a cooler autumnal wedding.

Co-ordinating with his bride, Bret wore a green velvet tuxedo jacket with sleek black satin lapels from Hawes & Curtis.

Maddison May Brudenell married Bret Kapetanov on 26 October

The beautiful bride, whose "grandmama" was a bridesmaid at the then Princess Elizabeth’s 1947 wedding to Prince Philip, emphasised her eyes with eyeliner along her waterline, highlighted her chiselled cheekbones with bronzer and wore her brunette hair in soft waves swept over one shoulder.

The latter perfectly showcased the former Ralph Lauren model's sentimental jewellery. Styled by Lily Lam, Maddison wore white gloves, pearl drop earrings by Caroline Svedbom, an elegant custom-made necklace by London jewellery designer The Rock Hound featuring pearls and an aquamarine pendant from her bridal tiara.

Sentimental tiara

The bride got ready for her wedding at her grandmother Lady Pamela Hicks' home

While Lady Pamela, 95, could not attend the ceremony, Maddison got ready at her home on the morning of her wedding, allowing her to reveal her special bridal tribute to her grandmother.

Maddison had turned to The Rock Hound to create a replica of the Mountbatten Pearl and Diamond tiara. It acted as her 'something old, new, borrowed and blue', thanks to the new silver base, the blue pear-shaped recycled aquamarine stone, and the borrowed style.

"There was a stunning tiara that my great-grandmother Lady Mountbatten had, which was passed down to my grandmother and my mother," Maddison explained to HELLO!.

Recalling Lady Pamela's reaction to the headpiece, she continued: "She said it was perfect and 'how lovely' – she was really surprised."

First wedding dress

Maddison looked resplendent in a Laura Green of Modern Bride wedding dress

The bride made a solo trip down the aisle in a resplendent white wedding dress by Laura Green of Modern Bride. Features included an illusion neckline made out of sheer organza, a fitted waist and a satin A-line skirt.

In a modern twist, Maddison's dress only fell to the ankles, revealing her white platform Christian Louboutin heels which she later swapped for waterproof cream boots as she posed for photos in a field with her new husband.

© Sven Arnstein The bride swapped her heels for waterproof boots in one country photo

The couple met over lunch in October 2022, when Maddison was visiting friends in Bret's home town of Windsor, Ontario.

Bret offered to show Maddison and her children Daphne, seven, Phebe, five, and three-year-old Moses from her previous marriage around Toronto, and she admitted that there were immediate romantic "sparks."

They got engaged in April 2023 and Bret moved to the UK before the couple welcomed their two-month-old son Michael.

