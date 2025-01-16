Gethin Jones confuses fans with woodland proposal featuring blonde model

Gethin Jones has remained tight-lipped about his love life, but he made waves after releasing a video of his proposal on Thursday.

The Morning Live star, 46, was filmed taking model Nikki by the arm and leading her down a romantic woodland path to an opening where fairy lights and Polaroid pictures were hanging from the trees.

As well as relationship milestones such as the first date, one simply had the message: "Yes?" as Gethin got down on one knee and produced a ring box. Inside sat a solitaire diamond on a gold band as part of an advert for Clogau – the company famously responsible for the nugget of gold used to create the wedding rings of the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and more royals.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' wedding ring is made from a nugget from the Clogau mines

"She said yes (again!). @clogaugold," Gethin wrote, referring to his Christmas commercial with the same model. While the video was clearly meant to be tongue in cheek, many of his followers were left confused and commented congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, Gemma Atkinson quipped: "I’d have said I’d rather have the cash."

Gethin's love life

© Samir Hussein Gethin and Katherine ended their engagement in 2011

Gethin has not revealed many details about his recent love life, but he has previously been linked to singer Katherine Jenkins, TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh and German model Katja Zwara.

In February 2011, Gethin and Katherine announced their engagement after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007. Gethin called off their relationship that December, later admitting they were "in a rut" .

Addressing their split in a 2014 documentary programme, she said: "At the end of 2011, when Gethin and I broke up, the reality of it was that, about two weeks later, I had to go on a UK tour where every night I'm singing songs of heartbreak.

© BBC Gethin Jones stars alongside Helen Skelton on Morning Live

"And every day just trying to find the energy to cope – let alone going on stage and understand his reason for doing it.

"Meanwhile, everybody else is under the impression it was my decision, my ambition – I wanted to take over the world. It was so far from the truth."

Gethin similarly admitted he struggled with depression in the aftermath of their split. He said on The Mirror's Outdoors in Mind podcast: "It was just awful. I remember doing BBC Radio 5Live and going into the toilet at 5.30am going, ‘All right. Come on. Just focus for the next three hours, and then you can go back to being sad again.’ I definitely had a bad bout of depression during that time."

More recently, the Welsh presenter told The Mirror that he prefers to stay off dating apps. "My mate has been trying to get me to do it a little bit, but no... I believe in the old-fashioned way," he said.

