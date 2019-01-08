EastEnders stars' weddings: See Danny Dyer, Lacey Turner and more on their big day

View Galleries
-
10 celebrity weddings we can look forward to in 2019
Although 2018 will be a hard year to beat when it comes to lavish celebrity weddings, there are a number of famous brides and grooms gearing up to say...
-
Look back at the Strictly 2018 contestants' wedding days - all the pictures
The Strictly Come Dancing contestants’ spouses have been a regular fixture in the ballroom throughout the competition
-
See I'm a Celebrity stars John Barrowman, Rita Simons and more on their wedding day
The I'm a Celebrity stars have regaled their fellow camp mates and viewers with stories about their other halves over the last couple of weeks
-
Strictly weddings: See Neil and Katya, Karen and Kevin & more on their big day
Love is in the air on Strictly Come Dancing! Not only are there several married couples among the professional dancers, including Neil and Katya...
-
Best celebrity weddings of 2018