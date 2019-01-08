5 Photos | Brides

EastEnders stars' weddings: See Danny Dyer, Lacey Turner and more on their big day

Wedding trends Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie may inspire in 2019
Danny Dyer Jo Mas wedding HELLO
Photo: © HELLO!
Even though their characters may not always get the happy ever after they're looking for, these EastEnders stars have had better luck in their love lives off screen. Walford favourites including Danny Dyer, Jake Wood and Lacey Turner are all married, and some of them have chosen to share their big day exclusively with HELLO!. Scroll through to see some of your favourite soap stars on their wedding day.

Danny Dyer:

EastEnders actor Danny married his long-term partner Jo Mas in a ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO! in summer 2016. The couple gave their children Dani Dyer, Sunnie and Arty special roles in their wedding day, and Danny said he was "so proud" to have them involved. pageboy. "I was overwhelmed. Jo looked stunning - and seeing her there with all my beautiful children - I was really moved. It couldn't have been any better," Danny told HELLO!.

Jake Wood wedding vow renewal
Photo: © Instagram
Jake Wood:

Jake Wood, who is known for his role as Max Branning in the soap, renewed his wedding vows with his wife Alison Murray in October 2017. The couple had their own festival-inspired ceremony, called Wed Fest, in a Hertfordshire field 23 years to the day they met. Their children Amber and Buster were by their sides for the fun nuptials, which came after 16 years of marriage.

Scott Maslen wedding hello
Photo: © Instagram
Scott Maslen:

Scott, 47, married his wife Estelle in 2008, and shared his wedding day exclusively with HELLO!. The groom was so overwhelmed he had trouble uttering his vows, which he said in front of guests including his co-stars Patsy Palmer, Sid Owen, Samantha Janus, and Perry Fenwick.

Lacey Turner wedding second dress
Photo: © Instagram
Lacey Turner:

Lacey tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Matt Kay in Ibiza in September 2017. The actress first donned a Liz Martinez gown for her bohemian-style ceremony, before swapping into a second wedding dress from Bourhan Basma for the reception.

James Bye Eastenders wedding
Photo: © Instagram
James Bye:

Lacey's on-screen husband James, who plays Martin Fowler, has been married to wife Victoria since April 2012, and are currently expecting their third child together. Sharing photos from their wedding day on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, James wrote: "5 years ago today this beautiful woman made my dreams come true and agreed to be my wife! Every day since has just got better and better. I love you Mrs Bye."

