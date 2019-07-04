See the Wimbledon 2019 players' weddings and engagement photos

﻿
Revealed: 7 words the British royal family never use
They’re the unsung champions of Wimbledon, supporting the players through every win and every loss, but just who are the tennis pros’ other halves? We’ve already had glimpses of Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian cheering her on in the crowd, and we’ll no doubt see Andy Murray’s wife Kim and Caroline Wozniacki’s new husband David Lee at the Championships very soon. Get to know the Wimbledon husbands, wives and partners with our look back at their beautiful wedding and engagement photos…

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee in Tuscany in June, just weeks before the beginning of Wimbledon. The newlywed opened up about her four-day wedding celebrations in an interview with HELLO!, describing the event as "absolutely perfect". She also revealed she had a special helping hand in selecting her beautiful Oscar de la Renta wedding dress from none other than Anna Wintour. As for the reception? "We partied all the way until four in the morning which was perfect. We had a candy room, because I love sweets, and on the dance floor, we had fries and candy and burgers and stuff coming out. So I think the food was also a big highlight for us."

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal announced in February that he was engaged to his long-term girlfriend Mery Perelló. The couple, who have been in a committed relationship for 14 years, are set to tie the knot this autumn in a Mallorca-based ceremony. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! revealed that Rafa proposed to Mery, also known as Xisca, back in May during a romantic trip to Rome, but the couple kept it private for the first eight months of their engagement.

Andy Murray

Andy married his fiancée Kim Sears in April 2015, in his native Scotland. The couple married at Dunblane Cathedral, before a ceremony at the Cromlix House Hotel. Andy gave a sartorial nod to his Scottish roots by wearing a tartan kilt, sporran, and black jacket, while the bride wore a bespoke Jenny Packham wedding dress encrusted with Swarovski crystals, and accessorised with glittering Jimmy Choo heels.

Novak Djokovic

Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic married his childhood sweetheart Jelena Ristic in Montenegro’s Aman Sveti Stefan resort in July 2014. The couple, who were expecting their first child together at the time, shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Novak saying he was blown away when he got the first glimpse of his bride wearing an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

"Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," Novak told HELLO!. "I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment."

Serena Williams

New Orleans was the setting for Serena Williams' wedding to Alexis Ohanian in November 2017. The bride had not one, but three, gorgeous wedding dresses for her big day, including a gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for the ceremony.

"I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself," Serena told Vogue in an exclusive photoshoot and interview. "I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."

