See the Wimbledon 2019 players' weddings and engagement photos

They’re the unsung champions of Wimbledon, supporting the players through every win and every loss, but just who are the tennis pros’ other halves? We’ve already had glimpses of Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian cheering her on in the crowd, and we’ll no doubt see Andy Murray’s wife Kim and Caroline Wozniacki’s new husband David Lee at the Championships very soon. Get to know the Wimbledon husbands, wives and partners with our look back at their beautiful wedding and engagement photos…
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee in Tuscany in June, just weeks before the beginning of Wimbledon. The newlywed opened up about her four-day wedding celebrations in an interview with HELLO!, describing the event as "absolutely perfect". She also revealed she had a special helping hand in selecting her beautiful Oscar de la Renta wedding dress from none other than Anna Wintour. As for the reception? "We partied all the way until four in the morning which was perfect. We had a candy room, because I love sweets, and on the dance floor, we had fries and candy and burgers and stuff coming out. So I think the food was also a big highlight for us."