See the EastEnders stars' stunning wedding and engagement photos

Even though their characters may not always get the happy ever after they're looking for, these EastEnders stars have had better luck in their love lives off screen. Walford favourites including Danny Dyer, Jake Wood and Lacey Turner are all married, and some of them have chosen to share their big day exclusively with HELLO!. Meanwhile, several soap stars past and presents have announced their engagements in the past few months, so we have more EastEnders weddings to look forward to. Click through to see some of your favourite soap stars on their wedding day.
Louisa Lytton
EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's boyfriend Ben proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019, with the pair sharing the exciting news on Instagram. "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks…" Louisa jokingly captioned this post, which shared a glimpse at her beautiful diamond engagement ring.