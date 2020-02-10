Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom prepared an elaborate Valentine's Day proposal to Katy Perry in 2019, which involved a helicopter trip over Los Angeles. While Katy thought they were going to an art exhibition, she was surprised when their car pulled up to a helicopter pad, to take them on a private flight. "We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert," Katy said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "He was going to pull [the ring box] out while I was reading it."
However, as Orlando subtly tried to pull the ring box out of his pocket without Katy noticing, he ripped the jacket and knocked a champagne bottle with his elbow, almost blowing the special moment. "I'm still reading this note and he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne and I'm like, 'No, I'm just reading this note, I know you're not doing anything,'" she said.