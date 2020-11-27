﻿
14 Photos | Brides

Coronation Street stars' romantic engagements and weddings – see photos

One couple even found love on-set…

Coronation Street stars' romantic engagements and weddings – see photos
You're reading

Coronation Street stars' romantic engagements and weddings – see photos

1/14
Next

Victoria Derbyshire's wedding dress featured a superstitious twist
Chloe Best
1-joe-duttine-sally-carman-engaged
1/14

There have been over 130 weddings in Coronation Street's 60-year history – some of which have been more successful than others! Helen Worth's character Gail Platt, for example, has been hitched six times on the Weatherfield cobbles already. From Sally Carman to Sam Aston, we take a look at the very romantic real-life engagements and weddings of these ITV soap stars…

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman

Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine brightened up the coronavirus lockdown with news of their engagement at the end of March. The couple posted the announcement on social media, with Joe sharing a close-up snap of his fiancée's emerald engagement ring, and Sally sharing a picture of the pair drinking a celebratory glass of champagne. "We've got each other," she wrote.

RELATED: Celebrity couples who got married in 2020

1-Sam-Aston-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Sam Aston

Chesney Brown actor Sam Aston married his wife Briony in May, and his co-star Brooke Vincent shared this photo of herself with the groom on his big day. The actor looked dapper for the occasion in a tuxedo and bow tie, while professional photos posted by the couple reveal his bride wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder wedding dress.

REVEALED: 17 of the shortest celeb marriages

Helen Flanagan Scott Sinclair proposal
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

Helen Flanagan:

Rosie Webster actress Helen Flanagan’s boyfriend Scott Sinclair proposed in style, getting down on one knee in front of the castle at Disneyland Paris, while their daughter Matilda looked on.

SEE: Helen Flanagan's engagement ring disaster

2-Ryan-Thomas-engagement-Lucy-Mecklenburgh
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

Ryan Thomas

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas proposed to his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh during a romantic holiday to Italy in June. The actor presented his bride-to-be with a stunning yellow diamond engagement ring, which she shared a close up photo of on Instagram. The couple have since welcomed their first child together.

3-James-Burrows-Corrie-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

James Burrows

Coronation Street actor James Burrows announced his engagement to Sophie Coates in August, after proposing during a break in the Lake District. Sharing a series of photos of their romantic getaway, James told his followers: "So at the weekend I asked my best friend to be my wife on a boat in the middle of the lake and she said yes and it’s made me one very happy man #lakedistrict#engaged #happy."

Coronation Street Tina O Brien minimoon
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Tina O’Brien:

Actress Tina O’Brien, who plays Bethany Platt in the soap, married Adam Crofts in a New Year’s Eve ceremony in Manchester. The nuptials were attended by many of Tina’s co-stars, including Jack P. Shepherd, Helen Worth, and Lucy Fallon. Following their big day, Tina enjoyed a mini-moon getaway together from which she shared this photo, giving the first glimpse at her new wedding ring.

Shane Ward engaged Sophie Austin
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Shayne Ward:

Former Corrie star Shayne proposed to Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin in December 2017. The couple, who are parents to daughter Willow, shared the news on social media, with Sophie sharing a look at her dazzling engagement ring. “#MrsWardtobe,” she captioned the photo.

GALLERY: Meet the Coronation Street stars' famous other halves

coronation street bhavna limbachia wedding
8/14

Bhavna Limbachia

Bhavna Limbachia tied the knot to actor Darren Kuppan in a low-key ceremony in Cheshire in July 2018, and shared a series of gorgeous photographs from the ceremony on social media. The actress – who plays Rana Habeeb in the long-running ITV soap – took to Instagram to share some stunning professional shots, which revealed that she had worn not one, but two stunning bridal gowns. Bhavna was pictured in an exquisite floor-length strapless gown by Zeynep Kartal, followed by a beautiful red and gold traditional Indian wedding outfit, complete with a red and white floral garland around her neck.

Photo credit: Arif Rasib

Helen Worth wedding
Photo: © Rex
9/14

Helen Worth

It’s fair to say her character Gail Platt doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to men, but Helen has been happily married to Trevor Dawson since April 2013. The actress donned a striking silver wedding dress for her nuptials, which took place at St James’ Church in London, and were attended by several of her co-stars.

SEE: Celeb brides who wore coloured wedding dresses

Dean Fagan engaged
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

Dean Fagan:

Dean, known for his role as mechanic Luke Britton in the ITV soap, popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Louise Pridding in September 2017. The actor got down on one knee during their holiday to Spain, and later revealed: "After making her wait 9 nearly 10 years!!! I finally led her down a dark path and asked her to marry me. Can't believe she said yes! But glad she did. My best friend and now fiancée. My pea."

Jennie McAlpine wedding
Photo: © Twitter
11/14

Jennie McAlpine:

Fiz actress Jennie’s wedding to Chris Farr was a low-key affair, with only two witnesses present. Jennie shared the news on Twitter afterwards, posting a photo of their wedding rings with the caption: "So we went to Trafford Town Hall earlier this week and had a bit of a special day."

Sally Dynevor wedding
Photo: © Twitter
12/14

Sally Dynevor:

Sally has been married to her husband Tim Dynevor since September 1995, and celebrated their 23rd anniversary in 2018 by sharing a black-and-white wedding photo on Instagram. “My Bff. Happy Anniversary darling Tim xxx,” she wrote.

Samia Longchambon engaged
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Samia Ghadie:

In May 2015, Samia Ghadie revealed that she was engaged to her partner of two years, Dancing on Ice professional skater Sylvain Longchambon. "So @slongchambon and I have some more happy news to share! #soexcited xxx," the actress announced, alongside emojis of a heart, a bride and a ring. The pair have since married and welcomed their son Yves together.

Catherine Tyldesley wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
14/14

Catherine Tyldesley:

Former Corrie star Catherine tied the knot with Tom Pitfield in May 2016. The bride wore a bespoke Philip Armstrong wedding gown for the nuptials, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. "It was my dream come true," Catherine told HELLO! "I had been looking forward to this moment for so long. Tom and I are very traditional and it was important for us to show our deep commitment to each other."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.