Coronation Street stars' romantic engagements and weddings – see photos

There have been over 130 weddings in Coronation Street's 60-year history – some of which have been more successful than others! Helen Worth's character Gail Platt, for example, has been hitched six times on the Weatherfield cobbles already. From Sally Carman to Sam Aston, we take a look at the very romantic real-life engagements and weddings of these ITV soap stars…
Joe Duttine and Sally Carman
Coronation Street couple Sally Carman and Joe Duttine brightened up the coronavirus lockdown with news of their engagement at the end of March. The couple posted the announcement on social media, with Joe sharing a close-up snap of his fiancée's emerald engagement ring, and Sally sharing a picture of the pair drinking a celebratory glass of champagne. "We've got each other," she wrote.
RELATED: Celebrity couples who got married in 2020