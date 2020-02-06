Engagement ring trends for 2020 you need to know about

Whether you already have your dream engagement ring picked out, or if you’ve just started dropping hints to your partner-to-be about what kind of style you want, it's smart to get clued up in the latest engagement ring trends for 2020. From stunning sustainable rings to contemporary diamond designs, get in-the-know with our handy guide...

Rose gold engagement rings

Rose gold engagement rings are experiencing a revival, and they’re the perfect choice for those who want something less traditional and a little more ethereal. As an elegant alternative to platinum or yellow gold, rose gold is a great contemporary choice. A pretty pink hue is oh-so-romantic and suits all skin tones. If you ask us, this style is a real winner.

Beatrice Ring 18K Rose Gold, £1150, CARAT* London, Gentle Diamonds

Bespoke engagement rings

More brides are leaning towards completely bespoke and unique engagement rings, where they can customise and design their very own band. Using a ring builder, like the one that CARAT* London offers, you can mix-and-match between different diamond and setting styles to create something that nobody else will have.

Cordelia Ring, 18K White Gold, £1850, CARAT* London, Gentle Diamonds

Multi-diamond engagement rings

Last year, three-stone engagement rings proved to be super popular, and for 2020 you can expect to see even more diamonds. Five and seven stone rings will be key styles to covet, as well as rings with diamond microsettings placed halfway alongside the band. And remember: multi-diamond engagement rings also look great when stacked next to wedding bands.

Nadia Ring 18K White Gold, £990, CARAT* London, Gentle Diamonds

Lab grown diamond engagement rings

Lab grown diamonds are making waves this year, but what exactly are they? Essentially, they’re sustainable man-made jewels grown in highly controlled laboratory environments which mimic the conditions in which diamonds naturally develop beneath the Earth's crust. The benefit of this is that they don’t have a negative environmental impact, but still have the same properties as mined diamonds. Sustainable and stunning? Double tick!

The first place you should look for lab grown diamonds? CARAT* London, who has recently launched a game-changing Gentle Diamonds collection that boasts more sustainable and affordable diamond engagement rings. Already offering over 3,000 certified lab grown diamonds, the brand is aiming to become 100% carbon neutral brand by 2022. Now that's something that we can get on-board with.

Leah Ring 18K White Gold, £1970, CARAT* London, Gentle Diamonds

Emerald cut engagement rings

Simplistic, elegant and chic, emerald cut engagement rings are one of the most flattering styles on the market and boast elongated lines and pretty symmetry. This sophisticated silhouette is often seen in vintage wedding rings, making it the ideal choice for those wanting a traditional style. For added glam, opt for multi-emerald diamonds lined up at the front of the band.

Juliet Ring 18K White Gold, £1500, CARAT* London, Gentle Diamonds

Minimalist engagement rings

Sometimes, less is more, and when it comes to engagement rings this means slick lines and dainty diamonds. For an understated design that’s still stunning, opt for delicate detailing like a plain band paired with one stone. If you're considering a glitzier wedding band, it's wise to consider a minimalistic engagement ring.

Caroline Ring 18K Yellow Gold, £690, CARAT* London, Gentle Diamonds

