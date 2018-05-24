What is Holly Willoughby's net worth and how much does she earn on This Morning? Holly's This Morning salary, brand endorsements and TV credits revealed

Holly Willoughby is one of the richest female TV presenters, so it comes as no surprise that her fortune is worth a huge amount. The This Morning and I'm a Celebrity host is estimated to be worth an impressive £10million, reportedly earning £600,000 a year for fronting the ITV daytime show alongside Philip Schofield. Being one of the most in-demand female presenters, experts have predicted that net worth could double to £21 million thanks to her design venture with Dragons' Den's Peter Jones.

Holly Willoughby is one of the most in-demand presenters right now

Holly Willoughby lucrative deals

The 37-year-old also gets paid for other TV shows, including Celebrity Juice, Play to the Whistle and Dancing On Ice. Television career aside, Holly has lucrative partnership deals with Garnier, Oral B, BHS and Diet Coke, which she reportedly received a six figure salary for. The mum-of-three, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, has even written a series of UK bestselling children's books with her sister Kelly.

Holly and her co-host Philip made headlines last year after it was revealed that they were not on equal pay. The TV star reportedly received a £200,000 pay rise to put her on the same salary after she had been earning a third less than her fellow presenter; £400,000, in comparison to Phillip's £600,000. Holly's pay rise came as she and Phillip negotiated their salaries for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice. ITV bosses are said to have realised they couldn't pay the pair the same fee for the ice skating competition and not for their work together on This Morning. "It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing On Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning," a source told the Mirror. "Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same."

Speaking about not knowing Philip's salary, Holly told The Sun: "I think it's outrageous, I mean there's no reason for it at all. If you have two equally qualified people who have been doing something for the same amount of time then there is absolutely no excuse." She added: "Do you know what? I have no idea. We've never spoken about it. The thing is, it's a really difficult question to answer because I think you have to trust in your employer really. You have to trust that they respect you in that way, and I would hope our employer would respect me."

Meanwhile, it was revealed in December that Holly and her husband made nearly £1m that year, according to documents from Companies House. The married couple scored a tidy sum from their company Roxy Media. Holly, who owns 80 per cent of shares, is set to receive £760,000 while producer Dan, who owns the remaining 20 per cent, was left with a neat £190,000. The couple have been married since August 2007, and are parents to three children together: Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester.

The TV star presents This Morning with co-host Philip Schofield

Who is Holly Willoughby's husband?

Her partner Dan is an accomplished TV producer who recently won a Scottish BAFTA for the comedy show, All Round To Mrs Brown's. Dan started out in television at the BBC, working as a researcher on Live & Kicking. He went on to become a Series Producer at the BBC at the age of 26, was Head of Programmes and Production at MTV by 29, and was working on Ministry of Mayhem when he met his future wife Holly, aged 31. In 2014, he established Hungry Bear Media alongside colleague Juliet Denison and Dragon's Den star Peter Jones.

Holly Willoughby's rise to fame

Holly was only 14 years old when she was spotted by talent scouts before swiftly signing with Storm Model Management. However, her presenting career started in 2000 when she landed several TV roles. Holly had won an audition for a show on CITV featuring S Club 7 called S Club TV, before going on to host the CBBC version of Fame Academy. Four years later, the popular personality fronted CITV's Ministry of Mayhem - where she met her future husband. In 2006, in recognition of her work as a children's television presenter, Holly won a BAFTA - which then landed her a job with ITV's Dancing on Ice. Three years after that she bagged herself a seat alongside Philip on This Morning. Their on-screen partnership has led to huge success for their flagship programme winning multiple awards at the National Television Awards, TRIC Awards and the TV Choice Awards for Best Daytime Show.

Holly shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly is not the only well paid female presenter. Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman, who has a Radio 2 show, earns between £450,000 and £499,999, while Tess Daly is earning between £350,000 and £399,999 - according to BBC figures. Elsewhere, Davina McCall's net worth is £2 million, reports The Independent. But the former Big Brother presenter also owns property said to be worth in excess of £8million.

I'm A Celebrity gig

In August, Holly was confirmed as the replacement host for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. ITV announced that the This Morning presenter signed a deal and will be heading to Australia to co-host the show with Declan Donnelly, while original presenter Ant McPartlin takes a break from TV presenting. Speaking about the gig, the star shared her delight in this statement: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery." She added: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!" The news comes weeks after both ITV and Ant revealed he would not be presenting the popular reality TV show after extending his leave of absence into next year.

