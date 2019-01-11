Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell discuss 'marriage plans' after engagement rumours The couple confirmed their romance after the Strictly final

Just days after Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell confirmed their romance, the Strictly Come Dancing stars were hit with engagement rumours - which have since been strenuously denied. In a new video, the loved-up couple - who have only known each other for four months - discussed marriage, claiming that it's not something on their radar at the moment. "I had a text from my auntie, saying 'Should I buy a hat?' For this supposed wedding," revealed Joe on his YouTube page. "That's the level this has got to, she said she saw it on the lunchtime news."

"I just want to point out, if that kind of thing were to happen, obviously we would explain it in a better way," he added. "Dianne and I have only known each other for like four months. I mean she's great and everything but I think getting engaged would just be a little OTT." The social media sensation, 27, then added: "Don't panic, don't listen to some of the stuff. It has annoyed me a little bit, well not annoyed me but…" To which, Dianne remarked: "Who would want to marry me?" Joe quickly quipped: "Awwww, don't put yourself down like that."

The rumours came when Joe shared a cosy Instagram snap of the couple, with the pro dancer showing off a ring on a certain finger. However on Tuesday, Australia beauty Dianne took to Instagram to clarify the rumours by regramming former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson's Instagram story. "Instagram flips the camera. My ring is on my right hand (before I read I'm engaged again)," wrote the soap star. Agreeing with the comment as she shared the post, Dianne said: "@glouiseatkinson, omg same here sister."

Their relationship didn't come as much of a surprise since their chemistry on the dancefloor was so evident. Since their romance came to light, the couple have been posting sweet pictures on social media. In a previous video, the couple discussed Dianne's return to Strictly for the 2019 series, with Joe admitting he didn't think he could sit in the audience and watch her with a new partner. "Next year, Dianne has another chance. I don't, unfortunately," said Joe, while Dianne remarked: "But you can come watch." Unimpressed, Joe jokingly quipped: "No, I'm not. I refuse. I'll be sitting at home going, 'That should be me!' What if you get a perfect score…"

