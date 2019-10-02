David Beckham shares sweet tribute to his grandma Peggy West Wife Victoria Beckham remained in London

David Beckham has shared a sweet tribute to his nan with a picture of a meal they used to enjoy together – Rollmops! The football legend was dining at Crabshakk in Glasgow on Tuesday evening, a popular restaurant known for its fresh, tasty seafood. The father-of-four shared various snaps of the delicious dishes he enjoyed, and captioned his plate of Rollmops: "Rollmops reminded me of my nan." David also enjoyed a lobster dish, scallops which he said were "cooked to perfection," and a scrumptious-looking plate of fish and chips.

David's grandmother Peggy West passed away in 2013 and the star was very close to her, as were the rest of the Beckhams. Peggy sadly died at the age of 83. She reportedly suffered a stroke and was taken to hospital where she later passed away. She had been living in an East London nursing home since 2011.

David shared the sweet snap on Instagram

At the time, it was reported in The Sunday People that David was "absolutely devastated. He and Peggy were very close. Becks spoke to her often. The whole family is grieving for a wonderful woman right now."

Victoria showed off her dazzling crystal collection on Wednesday

Whilst David is up North, Victoria is back in London and on Tuesday revealed that she rarely leaves home without a pouch full of crystals. Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl shared a snap of her crystal collection atop a marble counter and explained that: "I love are these little crystals seeds that I keep in a little pouch. These are little tiny crystal seeds that I'll sometimes plant in plants around the house, they're good for energy. They make me feel good. Quite often I carry a bag of these as well."

