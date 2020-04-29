Joe Sugg took a trip down memory lane this week. The former Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram to share a photo of his very first 'tattoo'. The sweet snapshot shows a young Joe on holiday, leaning back against a wall wearing blue swim shorts and with goggles on his head. Just about visible on his right arm is a transfer tattoo. "When I got my first tattoo #hardnut," the YouTuber captioned the picture. His girlfriend Dianne Buswell was delighted by the post. "I'm obsessed!" she wrote, alongside a series of red love heart emojis. She later added: "Also, I swear you still wear those shorts!"

Joe, 28, and Australia-born Dianne, 30, are self-isolating at their home in London. The couple first met in 2018 when they were partnered together on the BBC dancing show, and have lived together since August last year. During an appearance on This Morning at the start of the year, they spoke candidly about the moment they realised they had feelings for each other. "Honestly during [Strictly], you are so busy, that there's not even time to even think about that you're training so hard," explained Dianne. She continued: "It wasn't until after that we thought 'Oh I kind of miss seeing you every day, every hour of the day.'"

Joe and Dianne have certainly been keeping their fans entertained during lockdown; just recently, they paid tribute to one of their favourite shows, Tiger King, by dressing up as the show’s most famous cast members, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Joe and Dianne recently posed for a Tiger King-themed photo

Joe captioned the post: "It's easier to social distance when you're both dressed as two people that hate each other." Fellow Strictly star and 2018 champion Stacey Dooley loved the re-enactment and commented: "I'm done," while Dianne's dance colleague Katya Jones wrote: "That wig" complete with a crying-with-laughter emoji.