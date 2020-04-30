Emma Willis isn't letting lockdown get in the way of a bit of family fun! The Voice star has taken to Instagram to share a rare photo from inside her home as she prepared for a quiz night with husband, Matt Willis. The picture shows the pair dressed up in their rave gear, with Emma wearing a neon green head scarf and yellow netted gloves, and an orange T-shirt complete with a smiley face. Matt, meanwhile, opted for bright shorts, a black hoodie and a neon green beaded necklace. "Fancy dress quiz night! #rave," Emma, 44, captioned the image.

Emma and Busted star Matt, 36, are currently isolating at their beautiful home in Hertfordshire with their three children, Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight and three-year-old Trixie. Earlier this month, Emma revealed that her kids had treated her to a relaxing homemade spa day – but that it had ended in disaster when they decided to throw water all over her!

The star shared two photos; the first showed her laying on her front on a pillow and duvet, which her children had laid on the floor. They had also carefully placed some pads of cotton wool on her back, and the moment looked incredibly tranquil. Emma wrote: "The kids invited me to their 'spa' today." In the next snap, however, Emma could be seen pulling a funny face, with her hair all over her face. The pillow was covered in water, and the doting mum added the caption: "Then proceeded to chuck water all over me."

Like the majority of parents, Matt and Emma have also been home-schooling their children, with Emma previously posting a photo showing her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with son Ace being supervised by his dad. With pens, pencil cases and work sheets spread out in front of them, Ace, and Isabelle certainly looked diligent in their studies. "Day 1… homeschooling," Emma wrote, adding a scared face emoji.

Once school work is done, however, the three children have an enormous garden to burn off steam in, with a huge lawn and uninterrupted views across the fields and countryside behind their home – not to mention a fun wooden playhouse! Emma and Matt also have a cream piano in their home – the ideal spot for Matt to compose songs, or for their children to learn to play during the coronavirus pandemic.