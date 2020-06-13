Matt Baker is a successful TV presenter, former gymnast, and even a blacksmith! As if all that wasn't enough, he also happens to be a very talented artist. The 42-year-old shared his secret talent on Instagram on Saturday, much to the surprise and amazement of his celebrity friends, who were almost beside themselves when he painted an incredible likeness of a hare.

Sharing the process on his grid, Matt uploaded a sped-up clip of himself painting after being "inspired" by the mammal. He said: "It's time to do some big art, inspired by some visitors to the farm track. Hope you like it." Captioning the clip, he added: "Tried something different - I’ve painted a hare with woodstains so it can live in the great outdoors!"

WATCH: Matt Baker reveals another incredible skill

Needless to say, Matt's followers and celebrity pals alike were quick to sing his praises. Eamonn Holmes gushed: "Honestly Matt, you are wasted. So many strings to your bow… a theatre tour must beckon." Gaby Roslin wrote: "You are so blooming talented." While Julia Bradbury simply added: "Gorgeous." Fans also commented, with one writing: "Matt - thank you for sharing. You have an amazing toolbox of such varied talents." And another added: "Wow that is brilliant - you are very talented."

Matt's finished masterpiece

Matt may have less time for his extracurricular activities soon after he revealed earlier this week that he has resumed filming for Countryfile. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, the former One Show host gave fans a glimpse of his outing, panning towards some canals and countryside trees. "Well a very good morning everyone, I'm back from the country farm for the very first time in a long time," he said. "I'm doing a piece in the grand union canal."

"I parked my motor about a mile back there," he added. "I'm enjoying a beautiful walk alongside the – I think – reservoirs. Not a lot to see over there but we'll be doing a lot of these locks today. I'll keep you posted."

The post comes over two months after Matt left his position on The One Show after fronting the series for nine years alongside Alex Jones. Although he filmed his final weeks at home whilst self-isolating, the TV star headed back to the studios in April to co-host The Big Night In in April alongside Lenny Henry and Davina McCall.

