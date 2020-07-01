Has Susanna Reid rekindled her romance? The Good Morning Britain star is said to be dating Steve Parish

Susanna Reid is said to have rekindled her romance with Crystal Palace football chairman Steve Parish. The couple went their separate ways in April last year, after nine months together. But it is now being widely reported that they have reunited.

Following their split, Good Morning Britain star Susanna insisted the pair were still very good friends, telling her co-host Piers Morgan: "Let's not dwell. I'm fine, we're fine, we were at the [football] match on Saturday. These things happen right, we remain friends. Very good friends."

WATCH: Susanna Reid In 60 Seconds

Their romance first came to light in November 2018. Just weeks before, the TV star revealed that she finally felt ready to find love again. "I'm definitely open to dating again," she told You magazine. "This is the right time of my life to explore that now. I've spent a significant amount of time since the split focused on the children and on work."

The following January, Susanna confessed she was "very happy" with Steve, but swiftly ruled out marriage. "It’s not a secret, but it’s private," she told Daily Mail. "But I'm happy. Very happy. I'm having fun. I am very, very happy at the moment, but I don't want to be married. No, no, no. I think the focus should be on the relationship."

Susanna Reid is said to have rekindled her romance with Steve Parish

Prior to her romance with Steve, Susanna, 49, was in a 16-year relationship with Dominic Cotton. The pair, who went their separate ways in 2014, share three children together: boys Sam, 18, Finn, 16, and 15-year-old Jack.

The pair have remained very good friends, and even continued to live together for a period of time after their split. At the time, Susanna told The Sun's Fabulous Magazine: "We still get on so well, Dom is still such a hands-on dad and we really co-parent.

The couple dated for nine months and remained good friends

"So we live separately but together and happily in the same house. I'm not saying everybody can do it and I definitely think people are surprised that we can do it this way."

When asked about their living arrangements, Dominic said: "This is an odd situation living together, but we get on really well."