Jools Oliver shares sweet anniversary throwback snap with husband Jamie

Jools Oliver has shared a lovely throwback photo of herself and her husband Jamie Oliver at their ten year anniversary party, when she was eight months pregnant with her son, Buddy.

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares hilarious video of son River – and we can't stop watching

The mum-of-five shared a snap on Instagram showing herself and Jamie partying together, and the lovely photo saw her wearing a gorgeous full length white satin gown, while Jamie appeared to be having the time of his life while enjoying a dance with pals with an undone bow tie.

Jools shared the sweet post on Instagram

Jools captioned the snap: "Just found this @jaseflem123 @dexfletch @ellyflem [ten] years ago at our wedding anniversary....best moves Jase (little buds in my tummy [eight] months pregnant..think this may have been a dance off)." Her followers praised the photo, with one writing: "Omg I love this. Surely you won," while another added: "Look at you. Love that dress!!! & the bump!"

Jools shares five children with Jamie, and recently revealed the very sad news that she had suffered three miscarriages since welcoming her son River in 2016.

READ: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals worries for 'different' son River ahead of attending all-boys school

Talking to Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on their Made By Mammas podcast, she explained that while she wanted a sixth child, she was having second thoughts. She said: "I really do [want another baby], I really do but I've just had three miscarriages since then and I'm thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I'm thinking: 'No,' I dunno. I do want to, but I've got to mentally check that it's a good idea to do."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie and Jools' son River sings to himself in adorable video

She continued: "I haven't got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is. But just that little baby, it's a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can't help it."