Goldie Hawn gets fans talking in new lockdown photo with grandson Ryder The Snatched actress has been isolating in LA with Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn is such a glamorous grandmother! The 74-year-old was pictured with oldest grandson Ryder Robinson on daughter Kate Hudson's Instagram account this week, and fans couldn't believe just how much the pair looked alike! The photo, which was captioned: "The one that made Mama a Gogo," saw the pair sitting relaxing in the garden at home in LA. Goldie looked stylish dressed in a cowboy hat and jeans, while Ryder looked cool wearing a hoodie and baseball cap. The picture was met with a mass response from the star's followers, with one writing: "Wow strong genes, you guys look exactly alike," while another commented: "You all look alike, all three of you." A third added: "Look how she is looking at him!"

Kate Hudson shared a photo of mum Goldie Hawn with her oldest grandson Ryder

Ryder is the oldest son of Kate. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shares the teenager with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The Hollywood star is also mum to seven-year-old son Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and one-year-old daughter Rani, who she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Goldie is mum to Kate and Oliver Hudson from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson, and shares son Wyatt Russell with long-term partner Kurt Russell, who is also dad to Boston Russell from his previous marriage to Season Hubley.

Goldie is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren

The Hollywood star is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren in total and loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The actress previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

Goldie's son Oliver and his wife Errin also have three children – sons Wilder and Bodhi, and daughter Rio. "Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February. The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

