Michelle Obama looks identical to daughters Sasha and Malia in unearthed school photo

Michelle Obama's genes are strong! In an unearthed photo from Barack Obama's wife's school days, it's evident just how much the former First Lady of the United States looks like her two daughters, Sasha and Malia. In May, MyHeritage released a new colourised image of Michelle's school yearbook photo from her days at Whitney Young High School in Chicago. The 56-year-old previously opened up about her time at school during an interview on The Real talk show in 2016, revealing that while she did well academically, the same couldn't be said about her husband. When asked who got better grades, she pointed to herself, saying: "I mean, he will say it, it's not even close."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle has enjoying spending quality time with her daughters, who are currently at home from university. The doting mum opened up about their experience on her new podcast, Michelle gave an insight into their daily routine.

“Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room. The girls are on their computers," she told her guest, former NPR host Michele Norris.

"Sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits, but we’ve developed this routine, you know, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day." But then, "right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks," and it’s time for puzzles and cards.

"Puzzles have become big," she added, explaining they had a designated table that permanently has a puzzle on the go. Then they hunker down for a game of Spades which gets a little competitive.

The family have been isolating at their home in Washington, which they moved into after leaving the White House in January 2017. The beautiful Tudor property even boasts a rooftop terrace, where Michelle was recently pictured relaxing in.

It's been a busy time for Michelle too, who launched her podcast in July. Much to the delight of fans, her first guest was husband Barack. The pair spoke about everything from their childhoods to the importance of voting in the election, as well as how their time together in lockdown had made them closer than ever.

