Barack and Michelle Obama reveal how they put daughter Sasha first during major change in their lives The Obamas stayed in Washington after Barack's presidential term ended in 2017

Barack and Michelle Obama are doting parents to daughters Malia and Sasha, and worked hard to protect them from the limelight during their dad's time as President of the United States.

Not only did the power couple ensure that they had a regular routine in place for their children while living in the White House, but they even decided to stay in Washington after Barack's presidential term ended in 2017, rather than moving back to Chicago, so that Sasha could continue her studies in school.

Sasha was 14 at the time and was a freshman at Sidwell Friends, an exclusive school in Washington. Malia, who was 17, was a senior at the school, and was getting ready to move to college.

In March 2016 during a lunch in Milwaukee, Barack was asked by one of the five guests about where his family would move to once he left the White House.

He replied: "We haven't figured that out yet. We are going to have to stay a couple of years so Sasha can finish school. "Transferring someone in the middle of high school. Tough."

Barack and Michelle Obama stayed in Washington so Sasha could continue her education

Barack had also revealed in an earlier interview in 2013 with Barbara Walters, that Sasha would "have a big say" in where the family ended up.

While Sasha, now 19, has now moved to college, just like her older sister Malia, the family have remained living in Washington for the time being.

Michelle with daughters Sasha and Malia

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Obamas have enjoyed spending quality time with each other. The family have a beautiful Tudor home, complete with a roof terrace and a sprawling garden.

Sasha is even lucky enough to have her own suite in the house, complete with a separate living area.

Michelle opened up about her daughter's room during an interview on Ellen in 2018, telling host Ellen DeGeneres: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

What's more, Sasha even designed it herself. While Sasha has the best deal in the room departments, her dad Barack Obama didn't get quite so lucky. "He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

