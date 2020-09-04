Kelly Ripa reveals what she's missing in marriage to Mark Consuelos The couple have been married since 1996

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been happily married for 24 years, but it turns out there’s something the TV presenter is really missing from her husband!

The star shared an adorable throwback photo of them to Instagram in which they are locking lips on the red carpet back in 2005.

Kelly is wearing a hot pink dress and Mark has his hands wrapped around her as he embraces his wife for a little PDA.

But Kelly was clearly feeling nostalgic when she posted the snap as she captioned it: "#tbt 2005 missn' this kissn' (and this dress)".

Fortunately, Kelly still gets plenty of love and affection in her marriage to Mark and they are considered one of the happiest couples in showbiz.

Kelly - who shares her three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, with Mark - revealed it was love at first sight for her.

Kelly and Mark aren't shy of PDAs

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

Not that marriage is always easy. Kelly has been open and honest about how they’ve made a success of their romance.

"Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon," she said during an episode of her show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. "There’s going to be like, mile 24 when you’re like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

Kelly and Mark have three children together

She added: "You're going to fight. You’re going to have disagreements. You're going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can't remember what you're fighting about."

Or, she joked, you "sleep on the couch".

