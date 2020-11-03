Phillip Schofield reveals how his wife's parents reacted to him coming out as gay The This Morning star revealed his sexuality in February

Phillip Schofield bravely came out as gay in February after letting his sexuality "consume" him for the last few years.

And despite his admission, the This Morning host has no plans to divorce his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe.

Now, Phillip has revealed how Stephanie's parents reacted to his news, admitting he couldn't have asked for a better response from them.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals he is gay

Speaking on the Chris Evans podcast, How To Wow, last week, Phillip said: "My mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Jill, they are amazing. My whole family, my God, the reaction from all of them was extraordinary.

"But just before Christmas, well during Christmas, I was cleaning – I clean, when I'm stressed, I tidy up – so I was cleaning a surface at Christmas, wiping it down and Jill, my wonderful mother-in-law, said, 'You are the perfect man, you know'.

Phillip and Stephanie have been married for 27 years

"And I just said, 'No Jill, no I'm not', but it was the sweetest thing to say. So yeah, big support from them."

Chris then read out a text message Phillip received from his father-in-law John, which said: "I may be your Pa-in-law but think of me as your surrogate Pa, and long may it continue… As long as Steph's ok we don't have a problem."

Revealing Phillip's response to the message, Chris added: "Then you text him back, 'Thank you so much, Captain, I'm so very deeply sorry to disappoint you.'"

To which John replied: "Nothing to be sorry for here son so cheer up!"

Phillip and Stephanie share two daughters

Reacting to the messages, Phillip told Chris: "I couldn't have wanted anything else really."

During the same conversation, Phillip revealed that he and Stephanie have not discussed getting a divorce. "I'm still married to Steph," he said. "There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all."

The Cube presenter added: "With divorce... that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress."

