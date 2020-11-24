Kelly Ripa stuns in stylish bikini in gorgeous beach photo with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is dreaming of a summer holiday!

Kelly Ripa is missing husband Mark Consuelos while he's working in Vancouver, and took a trip down memory lane on Monday to reminisce about their romantic beach holiday.

MORE: Kelly Ripa comforts Mark Consuelos after sad struggle

Taking to Instagram, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a loved-up picture of the pair strolling together along the sand.

Kelly looked incredible in a blue bikini and patterned kaftan as she walked hand-in-hand with the Riverdale star.

Kelly Ripa on the beach with Mark Consuelos

What's more, the Hope and Faith actress shared a second image of an illustration by artist Gigi Rice, which went down a treat with the star and her followers.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reflects on working with Ryan Seacrest in emotional interview

MORE: Kelly Ripa stuns in a corset in new photo with Mark Consuelos

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Is it real or is it @thegigirice? Thank you Gigi and @thetedmcginley for making the second time even better than the first!"

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star also shared a painting of her and Mark

Fans were quick to react to the two pictures, with one writing: "Love this photo of you two," while another wrote: "You are both looking fabulous." A third added: "You are stunning."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's metallic bedroom in New York will leave you in awe

MORE: Kelly Ripa has jet-black hair for anniversary celebration - and you have to see it!

Kelly and Mark are counting down the days until they can reunite, following a long period of time apart.

The actor has been in Canada since the beginning of September to film the latest series of Riverdale.

The celebrity couple have been missing each other during their time apart

While the couple are used to spending long periods of time apart due to work, this time it's especially harder due to the coronavirus restrictions, meaning they can't go and visit each other at the weekends.

MORE: Kelly Ripa showcases her incredible abs in two-piece Halloween outfit

Kelly admitted it was a new dynamic for the family when they were all at home during the lockdown, and that they all enjoyed spending quality time together.

Kelly and Mark met on All My Children

The All My Children star shares children Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, who she met on the set of the popular sitcom.

During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that during her children's childhood, Mark was always considered the "fun parent" due to him coming home at the weekends with airport gifts, while she was associated with discipline.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos break silence to make major announcement

She said: "For years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly and Mark at home in New York

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.