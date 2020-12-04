We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sarah Harding has broken her Instagram silence to give fans an update on her cancer journey and reveal that she has written a book about her life.

In her first post since announcing her breast cancer in August, Sarah shared a sweet childhood photo of herself, as well as the beautiful glossy cover of her new autobiography.

In her lengthy caption, she also revealed that she is "fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how."

Sarah shared a sweet childhood photo with her post

She wrote: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for all the messages of love and support that I’ve received since my last post. Everyone has been so kind and reading your comments and DMs has been such a huge source of strength to me.

"I can't deny that things are tough right now but I'm fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how."

Sarah announced she is releasing a book, which you can pre-order at Amazon

Of her exciting work news, she added: "In September the lovely people at Ebury Publishing asked me if I would be interested in writing a book about my life story.

"It came at such a good time for me as it's given me something fun and positive to focus on while I've been stuck at home in between trips to the hospital for treatment."

Sarah revealed she has breast cancer in August

The Girls Aloud star concluded: "I've nearly finished it now and this week Mum and I have been looking through old photos choosing which ones to include. It'll be out after Christmas and I'm really proud of it. I hope you'll like it."

Sarah's book is available for pre-order at Amazon for £20.

Friends and fans were quick to respond to the post and share their love and support, with one follower writing: "You can do this. I was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 34. I'm almost at the 10 year survival mark. You're a strong, beautiful woman and you can do this."

Bandmate Cheryl also shared her support for the book

Sarah's bandmates have also been speaking out to support her, with Cheryl breaking a long social media silence to share the news of Sarah's book. Taking to her Instagram Story, she posted an image of the cover and wrote: "Well this is going to be an interesting read. Love you @sarahnicoleharding... swipe up to pre-order."

