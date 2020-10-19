Mrs Hinch on trolls, her son Ronnie and why it was time to write a memoir

She is the cleaning sensation whose every tip and trick is immediately adopted by her legion of dedicated devotees. Sophie Hinchcliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, has garnered nearly four million Instagram followers and a diehard group of fans who have named themselves the Hinch Army as they scrub their homes from top to bottom.

MORE: 10 best gifts to make the ultimate Mrs Hinch Christmas hamper

Ever since launching her brand in March 2018, the 30-year-old's popularity has sky-rocketed with every cleaning product she endorses selling out within hours. But even now, as she launches her long-awaited memoir, This is Me, the Essex-born 'cleanfluencer' says her proudest moment is becoming a mother to her and husband Jamie's 16-month-old son Ronnie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: One of Mrs Hinch's most popular hacks

"I know that you hear that you've never experienced a love like it before, but it's not something you really, truly understand until you get there," Sophie, who has been married to Jamie for just over two years, tells HELLO! "He is my whole heart. My world. Everything I do, is for him. He melts me every day. It's like learning to see the world again through his eyes, and it's just amazing. He's such a happy little man and that makes me so happy. I just want to give him the world."

After publishing three successful books full of cleaning tips, she recently released her first memoir, This is Me, which – like all her previous publications – was an immediate bestseller. And she says she just knew now was the perfect time to bare her soul to the world.

This is me, £8.50, Amazon

"It's hard to explain, but it just felt like the right thing to do, and now felt like the right time to do it," Sophie revealed. "I get so many amazing DMs every single day with people asking me lots of different questions. As much as I try, and as much time as I spend, I know now that I'll never get to the bottom of my inbox, so I feel lucky to have the opportunity to be able to answer a lot of those questions all in one place. I've also read a lot about myself over the last couple of years, and I've not always been able to tell my side of those stories, so it feels incredible to be able to do that now, in my own words, and on my terms."

RELATED: Mrs Hinch unveils genius new dresser stool

In fact, she says that doing things on her own terms has helped her journey to success. "I know I say it all the time, but I'll never understand 'why me', and I just feel so blessed. I hope my book and my journey shows people that the best person you can be, is yourself. And that incredible things happen when you accept who you are and embrace it!"

While her legions of fans are already familiar with baby Ronnie through social media, they are also very well acquainted with another beloved character: that of her dog, Henry. Boasting 196,000 followers of his own on Instagram, the popular pooch isn't just a pet to the family – he also offers support to Sophie when she is feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

Sophie with her husband James, son Ronnie and their dog Henry

Talking about what she does to combat anxiety, she explains: "If I'm getting panicked, racing thoughts, I like to Hinch to give myself something to do and to redivert my attention elsewhere. I find that really helps me to break the cycle of the panic. If I'm generally feeling overwhelmed, not a lot calms me down more than sitting and cuddling either Henry on the sofa, or swinging with Ronnie on the egg chair. I think people find it funny that Henry calms me down so much, but he's been such a constant in my life for such a long time now, I honestly don't know what I'd do without him."

READ: Mrs Hinch shows off incredible transformation of her 'second home' – see the picture

No doubt he is also there to comfort her when she has to face the harsh reality of negative feedback on social media. She addresses trolling in This is Me, and says she wanted to include the topic as it was an important one to her.

"I'm a strong believer that if you wouldn't walk up to someone and say something to them in the street, then you shouldn't say those things about them or to them behind a keyboard anonymously. I will never understand what positivity trolling brings to anyone's life. It seems like such a waste of time to me. Life is so short, and our time is so precious."

Never one to rest on her laurels, she also promises fans that there is much more to come in the near future. "So many exciting things to come that I can't wait to share! One particular project I've been working on for such a long time now and it's always been my absolute dream! I’m so excited to be able to talk about it! You'll all have to watch this space!"

This Is Me by Mrs Hinch published by Michael Joseph (RRP: £16.99) is out now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.