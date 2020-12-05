Ruth Langsford's festive garden decorations have got us in the Christmas mood The presenter has impeccable taste

Ruth Langsford has clearly been busy making her home look as festive as possible as she and husband Eamonn Holmes count down to Christmas.

The This Morning and Loose Women presenter, 60, often shares decoration and interior inspiration with her followers, previously giving them a glimpse at her gorgeous tree complete with twinkly lights.

But the decorations don't stop there, as Ruth has shared a look at the festive lantern in her garden.

WATCH: Take a look at Ruth Langford's gorgeous Christmas tree

Posting on her Instagram stories on Saturday, Ruth shared a video of her adorable dog Maggie enjoying the outdoors. A tall, silver candle lantern can be seen in the background, complete with a Christmassy red bow. How festive!

The TV star accompanied the video with the caption: "Beautiful day here... Maggie making the most of the sunshine!"

Ruth and Eamonn, who share son 18-year-old son Jack together, are no doubt enjoying some down time this weekend after celebrating Eamonn's birthday earlier in the week.

Ruth shared a glimpse of her festive garden decorations

The broadcaster couldn't help but gush over her husband during the celebrations, as she shared a heartwarming message to wish him a happy birthday.

The couple, who wed in 2010 after a 13-year romance, posed for a cute selfie which Ruth shared on social media. Writing in the caption, she said: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, handsome, kind, generous, clever, big hearted and incredibly funny husband @eamonnholmes Love you."

Ruth recently celebrated husband Eamonn Holmes' birthday

Many fans and well-known friends of the presenting duo took to the comments underneath to also wish Eamonn, who turned 61 on Thursday, a happy birthday.

One person said: "Happy birthday – let's celebrate when we can!" Another joked: "Happy birthday Eamonn!! What surprise are you cooking up tonight Ruth?! Xx."

Meanwhile, Ola Jordan commented: "Happy Birthday @eamonnholmes." Amanda Holden also sent her wishes, writing: "Happy Birthday [heart emojis]." While Ore Oduba said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY UNCLE EAMONN!!!!"

