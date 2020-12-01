Kate Hudson sparks reaction with selfie from her bath in LA home The star was treating herself to a relaxing soak

Kate Hudson enjoyed some rest and relaxation on Monday when she pampered herself with a bath inside her beautiful LA home.

The mum-of-three, 41, shared a selfie from her tub and fans couldn't get enough of her beautiful surroundings.

MORE: Kate Hudson surprises fans with adorable baby bump photo

Kate's snapshot showed off her toned legs in the water and her vintage-inspired bathroom was a sight to behold.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's fans love her eccentric sofa

She captioned the snapshot: "Monday evening POV of a very needed soak."

Her followers commented that she deserved it and to enjoy her evening lap of luxury. But many simply couldn't get over the stunning decor and flash bathtub.

"That bathroom," wrote one, while another said: "Gorgeous tub."

Others noticed the copper faucet and gushed about the flowery wallpaper too.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson take on a sweaty work out together

RELATED: Goldie Hawn divides fans with rare photo of granddaughter Rio

Kate's bathroom is beautiful

Kate no doubt needed to put her feet up after a busy day juggling her career and her three children.

She shares the home with her daughter, Rani, two, and sons, Bingham, nine, and Ryder, 16, as well as with her boyfriend - and Rani's dad - Danny Fujikawa.

Kate's property holds lots of sentimental value since it used to belong to her mum, Goldie Hawn, and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

Kate grew up in the home before it was sold in the 1980s.

She went on to buy it in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate.

GALLERY: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

SHOP: Jennifer Lopez's must-have bag brand just dropped a huge Black Friday sale

Kate's bedroom is vintage-inspired too

It's convenient for Kate since her mother lives just a stone’s throw away.

"She’s down the street," Kate told People magazine. "We're literally neighbours. Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

Goldie adores having her family close by though and recently revealed the agony of not being able to hug her grandkids due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine, the actress revealed: "My grandkids call me GoGo and they are like: 'GoGo, I wish I could just hug you!' And that is so hard."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.