Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's never-ending garden at family home The Hollywood couple have homes in Los Angeles and Aspen

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have the most beautiful garden at their family home and during the pandemic, the celebrity couple have been pictured inside their outside space.

The huge area has some quirky features, including a giant cow statue which Goldie has even sat on for photo opportunities.

There is also a meditating section complete with a Buddha statue, where the First Wives Club star often sits near to reflect on her day.

What's more, the famous couple's garden is big enough for their grandchildren to run around in.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's love story

The Christmas Chronicles stars are doting grandparents to Oliver Hudson's three children, Wilder, Bodhi and Rio, and Kate Hudson's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rio.

It is also thought that their seventh grandchild has been born too, although no official announcement has been made yet.

Goldie Hawn inside her garden at her family home

The couple's son Wyatt Russell and his actress wife Meredith announced in November that they were expecting their first child together, due on Christmas Day.

The family are incredibly close and during lockdown they have been spending a lot of time in quarantine together. Goldie revealed during an interview with InStyle over the summer that she was "in the mountains with Kurt and the kids" and that she was trying to "savour every moment because I get to be with my family."

The Hollywood actress has a meditating area in her garden

What's more, the couple's love story is often spoken about on Kate and Oliver's podcast, Sibling Revelry. In one episode, the famous siblings recalled the sweet tale Goldie had told them about the moment Kurt won her heart.

Kate said: "I was about three, which means you were about six, and enter KVR, Kurt Vogel Russell." Oliver added: "There's a really beautiful story where ma and pa went on their first date and he went in and saw us sleeping."

There's a giant cow statue in the garden

"It was the first time she brought him home to the house, wasn't their first date, but it's a beautiful story," Kate explained.

She continued: "We were living in deep Malibu and mum said that was when she fell in love with Kurt, right away, because she bought him back to the house and we were already asleep.

"We shared a room and I remember I had Annie sheets and you had Star Wars sheets. And we were sleeping and mum said he walked in and saw us and she unexpectedly thought he was going to just peek in, but he sat down next to us.

"He sat down next to you first, and watched you sleep. Then came by to me. I believe he watched me longest.

Goldie outside with grandson Ryder

"According to the story when mum tells me the story. I was the last one he was watching and was there for longer."

"Maybe he was just trying to figure you out," Oliver joked. "It could be true! I was younger and probably cuter, you were older you weren't as cute!" Kate laughed. "I was in my awkward phase!" Oliver replied.

