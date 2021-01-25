Kelly Ripa shows support for Mark Consuelos during dreaded moment The Live with Kelly and Ryan star met her husband on the set of All My Children

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are always there for each other, even from afar! While the celebrity couple are currently living apart due to work commitments, that hasn't stopped them from cheering each other on during dreaded moments.

Most recently, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star was there for Mark when he took a visit to the dentist.

Like many people, Mark didn't look like he was looking forward to the experience, but Kelly was pictured FaceTiming him to help calm him down.

The All My Children actress shared a photo of them on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Empathy."

Kelly and Mark are used to living away from each other and in September, the Riverdale actor spent four months in Canada while his wife and children remained in New York.

Due to the pandemic, the family were unable to meet each other at the weekends like they would have done previously, making it a lot harder for everyone.

Kelly Ripa showed support for Mark Consuelos

However, the family were reunited just in time for Christmas, and enjoyed spending quality time together before Mark went back to work.

FaceTime has been an important tool for Kelly and Mark to stay in touch with each other, and the pair often post photos of their virtual date nights on social media.

What's more, they haven't stopped working either, and have been taking part in a lot of business meetings online while working on their upcoming production projects with Lifetime and Hulu.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Riverdale actor are living apart due to work

During the beginning of the pandemic, Kelly and Mark experienced living together for a long period of time. The Hope and Faith actress presented Live with Kelly and Ryan from home for several months, and Mark even co-hosted the show with her on several occasions.

On her first day back in the ABC studio in September, Ryan Seacrest said to his co-star: "This is the longest period of time you guys have been together since I started, right?"

The celebrity couple often have virtual date nights

She said: "Yes 100 per cent. What was great is that his schedule, they finally by season three figured it out where they could shoot a bunch of his stuff at the same time so he could come home and spend time with us and go back and forth and that was really nice.

"But then the pandemic happened and we spent an unprecedented amount of time together. We spent six months together in the same house. It was a testament that we really like each other."

