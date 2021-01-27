Christina Anstead is unrecognisable in throwback teenage photo you have to see She grew up in California

Long before Christina Anstead was a TV star she was a regular teen - and she shared the photo to prove it.

The Flip or Flop personality, 37, looked unrecognisable in a throwback snapshot she posted to her Instagram before landing her new show Christina on the Coast.

MORE: Christina Anstead makes major personal change amid divorce

In the photo, the mum-of-three was leaning on the back of a Volkswagen Beetle and was dressed casually in a strappy top, skirt and sandals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Anstead's oldest children show off their dance moves

Christina revealed the "embarrassing" photo was taken when she was 16 years old and the car behind her, was her first.

Her followers are still commenting on the photo and are stunned by the uncanny resemblance to her oldest child, daughter, Taylor, ten.

"You and your daughter could be sisters," wrote one, while another said: "Your daughter looks just like you at 16. Beautiful."

MORE: Christina Anstead stuns in pink bikini during spa day in family garden

SEE: Christina Anstead's $4.1million monochrome mansion is unreal – see inside

Christina looked so different as a teen

Christina - who grew up in Orange County, California - shares Taylor, and her middle child, Brayden, five, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Her youngest, Hudson, is just a year old and she had him with her soon-to-be second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

She filed for divorce from him in November 2020 after announcing their separation in September.

MORE: Christina Anstead confuses fans with bridal shower photo

SEE: Christina Anstead's appearance in new photo sparks major reaction

Fans thought Christina looked like her daughter Taylor in the throwback

Their statement at the time read: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority.

"We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Christina is a proud mum-of-three

Christina continues to work with Tarek on their show and he opened up about how his ex was coping with her most recent breakup.

He told Us Weekly: "She's doing pretty good. You know, we don’t talk too much personal stuff, but based on what I know, she’s doing great."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.