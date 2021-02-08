Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign featured in a rare video together inside their huge garden in Connecticut
Robin Roberts spends her weekends at her gorgeous home in Connecticut, where she lives with her partner Amber Laign.
The Good Morning America star shared a rare look inside her huge garden at the property over the weekend as she celebrated the snow day and Super Bowl Sunday, braving the cold in the process.
Taking to Instagram, Robin posted footage of Amber outside, telling viewers: "What do we have here?" to which Amber replied: "A sassy little snowman!"
VIDEO: Robin Roberts and partner Amber embrace the cold during the snow
In the caption, Robin told her followers: "Heey super bowl Sunday is here and so is the snow – again!"
Fans adored seeing the GMA star with her partner, as well as their dog Lukas who also featured in the footage. In the comments, one wrote: "Love seeing the three of you," while another wrote: "Love the snowman and Lukas, stay safe and warm."
A third added: "What a gorgeous sweet couple, love you all."
Robin Roberts' partner Amber made a rare appearance in her video
The TV star lives in New York during the week so that she can easily commute to the GMA studios in Times Square.
Last year in the height of the pandemic, Robin hosted GMA from her home, where she enjoyed spending quality time with Amber and Lukas - who occasionally made appearances too.
Robin presented the morning show from her basement, and joked that it was an easy commute for her, as she simply had to walk down the stairs from her bedroom.
The GMA star's fans recently surprised her with a message outside the ABC studios
The author enjoyed her time so much working from home, and admitted to feeling apprehensive when she prepared to return to the studios in New York in September.
At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.
Robin and Amber have been going out for 15 years
"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!
"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."
