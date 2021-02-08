Robin Roberts and partner Amber embrace the snow in fun-filled video from their garden The Good Morning America host has an incredible home in Connecticut

Robin Roberts spends her weekends at her gorgeous home in Connecticut, where she lives with her partner Amber Laign.

The Good Morning America star shared a rare look inside her huge garden at the property over the weekend as she celebrated the snow day and Super Bowl Sunday, braving the cold in the process.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's coronavirus latest - star's health update

Taking to Instagram, Robin posted footage of Amber outside, telling viewers: "What do we have here?" to which Amber replied: "A sassy little snowman!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts and partner Amber embrace the cold during the snow

In the caption, Robin told her followers: "Heey super bowl Sunday is here and so is the snow – again!"

MORE: Inside GMA stars' homes - Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more

MORE: Michael Strahan breaks silence following covid battle

Fans adored seeing the GMA star with her partner, as well as their dog Lukas who also featured in the footage. In the comments, one wrote: "Love seeing the three of you," while another wrote: "Love the snowman and Lukas, stay safe and warm."

A third added: "What a gorgeous sweet couple, love you all."

Robin Roberts' partner Amber made a rare appearance in her video

The TV star lives in New York during the week so that she can easily commute to the GMA studios in Times Square.

Last year in the height of the pandemic, Robin hosted GMA from her home, where she enjoyed spending quality time with Amber and Lukas - who occasionally made appearances too.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

MORE: Robin Roberts makes heartbreaking plea to fans in post about family

Robin presented the morning show from her basement, and joked that it was an easy commute for her, as she simply had to walk down the stairs from her bedroom.

The GMA star's fans recently surprised her with a message outside the ABC studios

The author enjoyed her time so much working from home, and admitted to feeling apprehensive when she prepared to return to the studios in New York in September.

SEE: GMA's Robin Roberts' partner Amber has unexpected starring role in new video

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

Robin and Amber have been going out for 15 years

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

MORE: Robin Roberts and partner Amber reveal unseen room in stunning home

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.