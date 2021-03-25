Pippa Middleton takes baby Grace and son Arthur for sibling outing The family enjoyed a walk around the neighbourhood

Pippa Middleton enjoyed a family outing with her two young children in London on Thursday, marking the first time she has been pictured with her little ones together.

In photos published by Mail Online, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, who gave birth to her daughter Grace last week, was spotted pushing her newborn in a navy pram, while her two-year-old son Arthur walked alongside her.

MORE: Pippa Middleton looks stunning in belted coat for outing

The family sweetly coordinated in blue, with Pippa looking stylish in a tweed midi dress and a navy belted coat, and her son looking adorable in a similar-coloured raincoat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate and Pippa Middleton are #sistergoals

Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed their second child in the early hours of Monday 15 March. Kate's younger sister has been spotted enjoying daily walks in her west London neighbourhood with her baby Grace, and on another occasion with two girlfriends.

Her mother Carole Middleton has also been pictured arriving at Pippa and James's five-storey townhouse to help with baby duties. Carole, who is also the proud grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will no doubt have loved meeting her new grandchild and lending a helping hand to Pippa.

Pippa Middleton pictured when she was pregnant with Arthur

The 37-year-old author and columnist gave birth last week, with a family source telling HELLO! at the time: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival." Grace's full name is Grace Elizabeth Jane – a sweet nod to her aunt Kate and grandmother Carole, who both also share Elizabeth as their middle name.

MORE: Inside Pippa and husband James Matthews' epic Scottish £12k-per-night estate

As lockdown restrictions are set to ease next week, it's likely that Kate will finally be able to meet her new niece. From 29 March, two households of any size are allowed to meet outdoors, including in a private garden, or six people from any number of households.

This means Kate, her husband Prince William and their three children would be allowed to sit in Pippa and James' private garden, where they could meet the baby and see Arthur as well.

The couple welcomed their second child last week

The Cambridges and the Matthews would still be required to maintain social distancing and avoid physical contact with anyone who isn't in their household, which means the royals wouldn't be able to hold baby Grace.

MORE: Pippa Middleton's huge £250k engagement ring has a royal connection

Alternatively, Pippa and her family could travel to William and Kate's garden in Kensington Palace, where they'd have even more privacy for their first meeting.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.