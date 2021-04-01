Matt Baker was finally reunited with his former One Show co-host Alex Jones on Thursday night - one year to the day he left the BBC programme.

Although the reunion took part virtually - Matt was quick to pass on his well-wishes to Alex following the news she is expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson.

WATCH: Matt Baker reunites with Alex Jones on The One Show

The Countryfile presenter, who is busy promoting his latest series Matt Baker: Our Farm, said: "It's so wonderful we can talk about your news publicly now which is marvellous. So, publicly, congratulations!"

He was also joined by his wife Nicola, their two children and his parents on their family farm. Admitting he was feeling "a bit emotional" being on the show again, Matt told Alex: "Hearing your voice, hearing the music at the start and just that general vibe.

"It's incredible that I said goodbye on a laptop propped up on an ironing board a year ago today and now I get to welcome you all to the Durham Dales because that's the reason why I'm talking tonight because I've got this new show starting.

Alex and Matt fronted the One Show for nine years

"It's basically all about our family farm and the situation, really, that I found myself in to be honest with you, not long after lockdown."

He added: "The whole family are involved. We knew we needed to reshape the farm. At the heart of this programme, it's all about how the tables turn when we're at the certain stage in our family lives where we end up looking after our parents in the same way that they looked after us. And, we had an absolute joy making it and it really was a dream."

