Rebel Wilson returns to social media with glam hotel room selfie

Rebel Wilson often shares daily updates on social media, wherever she is in the world, but over the past few weeks the Pitch Perfect star has been keeping a low profile.

The 41-year-old revealed that she would be offline for a while to focus on her work, but delighted fans on Monday after returning with a new post.

The Cats star posted a glamorous selfie of herself in her hotel room in London, posing alongside a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

"Thank you Al," she wrote alongside the photo.

Now that's she's back online, Rebel wasted no time in informing her fans of the latest episode of her TV show, Pooch Perfect, which airs in the US on ABC on Tuesday evening.

The Australian actress had informed her followers of her plans for a temporary social media hiatus last month.

Rebel Wilson returned to social media on Monday following a sweet surprise

Rebel posted a video from the balcony of her hotel room in the UK capital.

In the footage, she said: "Hey, hey, hey! So I'm going to sign off for a bit because I am filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention and it's a very different type of role for me so I need to immerse myself in it.

"So guys, I'm going to take a little bit of a break. I will be back. But I hope everybody out there is doing well and staying healthy.

"I'm sure I'll be back posting hot selfies in no time," Rebel said.

The Pitch Perfect star has been in London for the past few weeks

The actress is making the most of her time in London too, and even managed to reunite with her good friend Matt Lucas in March.

However, the star's stay hasn't been completely positive, as she was left shaken after being knocked off her bike.

Rebel was left with an injured leg, but luckily was back on her feet again the following day.

Rebel has enjoyed a busy start to the year

It's been a busy start to the year for the comedy actress, who has been lucky enough to travel around quite a lot for work.

She also recently celebrated her 41st birthday with a party at her home, complete with a show-stopping pink birthday cake and fireworks.

