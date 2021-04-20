Kate Hudson is glowing in celebratory photos with boyfriend The pair share a daughter Rani who is two

Kate Hudson could not have looked more delighted in a rare photo alongside her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, as they celebrated a special milestone.

The Almost Famous actress was radiant in several snapshots she posted on Instagram in which they appeared so in love.

Kate - who shares her youngest child, Rani, with Danny - was celebrating her 42nd birthday and was thrilled to be able to do so alongside her family.

The star was thrown an outdoor dinner party by her mum, Goldie Hawn and stepdad, Kurt Russell and judging by the photos she had a fantastic time.

In one candid snapshot, Kate and Danny looked relaxed as she sat on his knee and in another they were sharing a kiss.

Kate thanked her parents for the day and wrote: “Mama and Pa hosted the best bday din and it was such a treat to safely gather. What a joy to be together like this.

Kate was over-the-moon with her birthday celebrations

"Thank you @shibumidtla @imari.la for a beautiful Omakase dinner and sake pairing! Sending love to everyone who has been so kind as to send me messages and blessings.”

Kate and Danny have been together since 2017, but they've known each other for almost two decades.

On the one-year anniversary of their first date, she dedicated an Instagram post to him, and wrote: "We have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.

Kate has three children and shares her youngest with Danny

"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter.

"So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!"

