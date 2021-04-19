Kate Hudson's teenage son Ryder towers over her in adorable new photo Goldie Hawn's daughter is a doting mum to three children

Kate Hudson is a doting mum to three children between the ages of 17 and two, and she is incredibly proud of them all.

The Music star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet picture of herself with her firstborn, son Ryder, showing the pair embracing outside in the sun.

MORE: Kate Hudson's unusual living situation revealed with boyfriend - and it involves Goldie Hawn!

In the photo, the teenager towered over his famous mother, who was beaming with joy in the snapshot.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Hudson's shocked over brother Oliver Hudson's appearance during video call

Alongside the image, Kate wrote: "Just keep hugging," alongside a smiley face emoji.

The mother-of-three's adorable post received mass reaction from her followers, and was liked over 259,000 times.

MORE: Kate Hudson's horrified by brother Oliver Hudson for hilarious reason

SEE: Goldie Hawn's mini-me granddaughter steals the show in must-see photo

In the comments section, one fan wrote: "What a beautiful picture," while another commented: "You're so lucky your teenager loves you so much." A third added: "He's your twin!"

Kate Hudson with her teenage son Ryder

Ryder also commented on the post with a love heart emoji. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The star is also mum to nine-year-old son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and two-year-old daughter Rani, who she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are twins in rare family photo inside stylish home

READ: Goldie Hawn's family's baby joy as star becomes grandmother again

During the pandemic, Kate has enjoyed spending quality time at home with her children, and has even introduced them to some of her movies.

The Music star's oldest son turned 17 earlier in the year

Talking to Elle, Kate revealed: "There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids. Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key.

"It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

MORE: Oliver Hudson gets emotional over his children growing up - see rare video

MORE: Kate Hudson's baby number 4 - everything she's said

And while 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, Kate made the most of her slower pace of life.

Goldie Hawn's daughter is a doting mother to three children

Reflecting on her new family routine during an interview on The Ellen Show last April, she said: "I have one area for Bing because it's more hands-on, and I have to sit with him…

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares joyous news about daughter Kate Hudson

"Then Ryder does his work in his area, and we do check-ins because he's doing lectures and there's Zoom. It's just a juggling act, but it's good. I'm thankful for our health."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.