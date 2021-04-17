Kate Hudson shares stunning never-before-seen features of her home The 41-year-old's $5.5million LA home looks amazing!

Kate Hudson has shared a series of never-before-seen pictures of her home, including a stunning view from her bathroom.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal pictures taken from across the month of April, and show off her new Fabletics collection.

But as well as selfies from her home gym, the 41-year-old gave a sneak peek inside her $5.5million LA home.

Kate posted pictures from her closet, bathroom and even a marble-covered dressing room.

In the bathroom, Kate appeared to have a walk-in jacuzzi tub with a flat-screen TV for relaxing, while the frosted windows allowed her to look out on the lush green garden.

The room also featured a tiered glass candle holder with three large candles, perfect for those self-care evenings.

In another room, Kate's dressing table featured a perfume tray that held bits and bobs, as well as a large metallic make-up bag.

The star's home is just down the road from her mom, Goldie Hawn, and it used to be her childhood home.

The mom-of-three bought it from her mother Goldie and her partner Kurt Russell in 2005 for $5.5million, before going on to purchase the building next door in 2011 and combining the two to make an even bigger, luxury estate in the Pacific Palisades, LA.

She lives in the main house with partner Danny Fujikawa, their daughter Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships.

The property has a home gym, which features a pilates reformer machine and treadmill - and her much-loved trampoline could be seen in several snaps.

During the 2020 Golden Globes, Kate also showed off her beautiful living space which also includes a stunning cinema room complete with an enormous projector screen.

The actress also shared her home office at the property. It features retro salmon pink, white and grey patterned cushions, two fringed cream lampshades with Perspex bases, and two grey exposed bookcases as either side.

The space also has a large square paned bay window, with a white and grey striped Venetian blind.

