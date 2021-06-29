Amanda Holden is no stranger to sharing bikini snapshots with her fans – but she takes an even more risqué approach when she heads off on holiday. The Heart FM star made an appearance on Alan Carr's Life's A Beach podcast recently, during which she made a shock confession about her usual vacation attire.

Amanda, 50, revealed that she sunbathes and swims naked on holiday – albeit in the privacy of her own villa. "I never wear a bikini on holiday," she shared. "But I wouldn't mix with other nudists. There's a difference… I have served the Sunday lunch naked!"

Amanda often shares flawless bikini photos with fans

The star further revealed that she is not afraid to complain in hotels if her standards are not met. "Because my mum used to run a small hotel, I always start with a compliment or something positive first and then I go in and go, 'Listen, this is not what we were expecting, this table isn't great'," she said.

"If you're really polite, it doesn't matter who you are, you can get better service if you ask nicely. So I never have been rude - I do get things changed."

The star with her husband Chris Hughes

The mum-of-two continued: "My husband Chris hides behind my skirts, so he'll go, 'Mandy tell them, Mandy can we change this room, Mandy this table's not good enough, you tell them.'

"If there's a noise in the middle of the night he just nudges me and goes, 'I just heard someone downstairs, go see what it is.' I'm not even joking!"

Amanda is a very proud mum to two girls

Amanda has been married to husband Chris Hughes since December 2008. They share two children together, daughters Lexi, 15, and nine-year-old Hollie.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019 about her marriage, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives.

Amanda and Chris have been married since December 2008

"He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax." She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

